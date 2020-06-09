Busses Transported More Passengers Than Subway Yesterday, Brooklyn Slighted In New Bus Lane Plan

Officials announced 213,548 more passengers took buses and subway on Monday, June 8, the first day of Phase 1 reopening of the city, compared to the week before.

Subway ridership reached 800,664, the highest since the pandemic began, but still at just 15% compared to one year ago. Ridership was at its highest during afternoon peak hours, specifically from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., MTA officials said. Subway ridership in Brooklyn yesterday was 211,698, up from 184,341 on June 1.

Over the weekend markers were sprayed across the system to facilitate social distancing, which – as you can see from these images – is quite impossible on the narrow platforms at stations like Cortelyou Road and Beverley Road on the Q line.

Buses were at 40% of normal ridership compared to one year ago, and recorded 855,459 trips with morning rush between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. at 51,710 and afternoon rush between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. with 71,245 riders. Buses are still boarding only from the back and have restricted seating.

“We continue our unprecedented 24/7 disinfecting effort to make our system cleaner and safer than it has ever been and we are providing more than 2 million masks to those who need it in addition to making hand sanitizer available across the system,” said Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of New York City Transit.

Decals and floor markers with directional cues to encourage social distancing have been placed in subway stations, and hand sanitizer dispensers are being placed in stations across the system.

MTA had requested the city to add 60 miles of dedicated bus lanes and busways to aid NYC residents going places as PAUSE restrictions are lifted, including bus lanes on Flatbush Avenue. The city announced yesterday that it will open 20 miles to busways and bus lanes across the city over the summer, however, Brooklyn, which is home to 1/3 of NYC residents with significant transit deserts is getting a paltry 0.6 miles long busway on Jay street.

When asked about the discrepancy between what the MTA asked for and what the City agreed to, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at yesterday’s press conference “So my attitude is this is a major step.”

Feinberg had this to say: “I’m grateful that they’ve made it to 20 and we’ll try to get it even higher.”

No further explanations for why no meaningful new bus lanes were announced for Brooklyn were forthcoming from either the City Hall, DOT or MTA by press time.