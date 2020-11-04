Brooklyn’s Winners & Losers

BROOKLYN – With the exception of four people (three of them currently have fewer votes than their Republican opponents, and one newcomer in the State Assembly) everyone running in Brooklyn was elected last night as expected based on the Democratic primary results in June.

Let’s start with Congress.

In CD7, incumbent Nydia Velázquez won with 142,815 votes. Running against her were Brian Kelly, a Republican who received 27,907 votes, and Gilbert Midonnet, from the Libertarian Party with 1,158 votes. Velázquez is currently serving her 14th term. Her district includes Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Bushwick, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Dumbo, East New York, East Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Gowanus, Red Hook, Sunset Park, and Williamsburg. In Congressional District 7, 77,302 absentee ballots were requested; 21,784 of the ballots were returned.

In CD8, incumbent Hakeem Jeffries won with 175,140 votes. He has had the seat since 2013 and is currently the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Running against him was Republican Garfield Wallace who received 36,873 votes. CD8 includes Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, Canarsie, East New York, Ocean Hill, Spring Creek, East Flatbush, Bergen Beach, Gerritsen Beach, Howard Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Clinton Hill, Fort Greene, Ozone Park, Brighton Beach, and Coney Island. In Congressional District 8, 92,001 absentee ballots were requested; 27,114 of the ballots were returned.

In CD9, Yvette Clarke won with 170,898 votes. CD9 represents Brownsville, Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay, Marine Park, Gerritsen Beach, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. She has been in office since 2007. Constantine Jean-Pierre, a Republican, ran against her and received 36,847 votes. Gart Popkin from the Libertarian Pary received 1,221 votes and Joel Anabilah-Azumah from the Serve America Movement received 726 votes. In Congressional District 9, 113,699 absentee ballots were requested; 33,355 of the ballots were returned.

In CD10, incumbent Jerrold Nadler won with 120,273 votes. Nadler is currently in his 15th term, having been first elected in 1992. Running against Nadler were Cathy Bernstein, a Republican who received 52,842 votes, and Michael Madrid, from the Libertarian Party with 2,156 votes. The District includes Boro Park and Bensonhurst, as well as parts of Manhattan. In Congressional District 10, 24,755 absentee ballots were requested; 7,746 of the ballots were returned.

In CD11, Republican Nicole Malliotakis won. With 85% of estimated votes counted, Malliotakis is in the lead with 136,382 or 57.9% against Rose’s 99,224 (42.1%) – a lead of over 37,000 votes.

In CD12, incumbent Carolyn Maloney won and will continue to represent Greenpoint, as well as parts of Manhattan and Queens. Maloney has been representing this district since 2013. Before this, she represented Congressional District 14 since 1993. Running against her were Carlos Santiago-Cano, a Republican with 37,973 votes, and Steven Kolln from the Libertarian Party with 2,732 votes. In the district, 20,724 absentee ballots were requested; 6,676 of the ballots were returned.

In the State Senate

In SD17, incumbent Simcha Felder ran as Democrat, Republican and Conservative and received the most votes on the Republican party line with 37,123 votes. Felder has been serving since 2012 in a district that includes Midwood, Flatbush, Borough Park, Kensington, Sunset Park, Madison, and Bensonhurst. In this district, 28,175 people requested absentee ballots; 8,466 were returned.

In SD18, incumbent Julia Salazar won overwhelmingly with 76,068 votes against Independent Daniel Christmann, who had 1,799 votes. Salazar has been representing State Senate District 18 since 2018. The district includes Bushwick, Cypress Hills, Greenpoint, and Williamsburg, with parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, and East New York. In this district, 41,342 people requested an absentee ballot; 10,583 of the ballots were returned.

In SD19, incumbent Roxanne J. Persaud ran unopposed and received 78,184 votes. She has been representing the district, which includes Canarsie, East New York, Brownsville, Mill Basin, Sheepshead Bay, Bergen Beach, Marine Park, Flatlands, Mill Island, Georgetown, Ocean Hill, and Starrett City, since 2015. In this district, 31,760 people requested absentee ballots; 9,437 were returned.

In SD20, incumbent Zellnor Myrie won overwhelmingly with 76,697 votes against Tucker Coburn from the Libertarian Party who had 2,004 votes. Myrie is a newcomer and was elected in 2018. Senate District 20 includes Brownsville, Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Gowanus, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, South Slope, and Sunset Park. 43,146 people had requested absentee ballots; 11,894 of them were returned.

In SD21, incumbent Kevin Parker ran unopposed and received 92,004 votes. He has been serving the district, which includes Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood, Ditmas Park, Kensington, Windsor Terrace, and Park Slope, since 2002. In this district, 56,443 people requested absentee ballots; 17,163 were returned.

In SD22, incumbent Andrew Gounardes is currently losing to Republican Vito Bruno with 97% of the scanners reporting by a margin of over 6,000 votes. The outcome of this election will depend on the mail-in votes.

In SD23, incumbent Diane Savino won with 49,469 votes against Justin DeFellippo from the Conservative Party with 15,094 votes. Savino has been representing Senate District 23 since 2004. Her district includes Bensonhurst, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, and Sunset Park. 16,268 people requested absentee ballots in the district; 5,207 were returned.

In SD25, Jabari Brisport, a socialist candidate, made history by becoming the first openly queer person of color to join the New York Legislature. He ran unopposed in the general election and received 69,575 votes. The district, which includes Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, Red Hook, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Sunset Park, Gowanus, and Park Slope, was represented by Velmanette Montgomery who served since 1985. In this district, 70,239 people requested absentee ballots; 20,443 were returned.

In SD26, incumbent Brian Kavanagh won with 61,066 votes. He ran again Lester Chang, a Republican with 19,174 votes. Kavanagh has represented the district, which includes the Brooklyn Waterfront, as well as parts of Manhattan, since 2017. 33,348 people in the district requested absentee ballots; 11,052 of them were returned.

In the State Assembly

In AD41, incumbent Helene Weinstein is leading with 21,038 votes against Republican Ramona Johnson who received 13,508 votes. Weinstein is the longest-serving woman in the Assembly and has been representing Assembly District 41 since 1980. The district includes Sheepshead Bay, Flatlands, East Flatbush, Midwood, and Canarsie. 15,991 people requested absentee ballots in the district; 4,856 were returned.

In AD42, incumbent Rodneyse Bichotte ran unopposed and received 31,218 votes. She has been representing the district, which includes Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood, and Ditmas Park, since 2014. In this district, 17,521 people requested absentee ballots; 5,146 were returned.

In AD43, incumbent Diana Richardson won last night with 31,860 votes against Republican Menachem Raitport who got 13,508 votes. Assembly District 43, which includes Crown Heights and PLG. She has been serving the district since 2015. She 20,050 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 5,899 ballots were returned.

In AD44, incumbent Robert Carroll won with 27,277 votes last night against Republican Salvatore Barrera who received 8,671 votes. He has been representing Assembly District 44 includes Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kensington, Borough Park, Victorian Flatbush, Ditmas Park, and Midwood since 2016. 24,130 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 7,796 were returned.

In AD45, incumbent Steven Cymbrowitz ran unopposed across the Democratic, Working Families Party, and the Independent party lines, and received 12,476 in the Democratic party line. He has been representing the district, which includes Sheepshead Bay, Midwood, Manhattan Beach, Gravesend, and Brighton Beach, since 2000. In this district, 11,736 people requested absentee ballots; 3,854 were returned.

In AD46, Mark Szuszkiewicz (R) is leading with 17,852 votes (54.3%) over Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus 15,030 (45.7%) in AD46 – a margin of just over 2,800 votes. However, over 16,000 absentee ballots were requested, of which 5,000 have been returned and are yet to be counted and may change the outcome in Democrats’ favor. Frontus won in 2018 with 15,725 votes against Steven Saperstein (R) 12,813 running for an open seat.

In AD47, incumbent William Colton is leading with 12,958 votes against Barbara Marino, a Republican who received 9,896 votes. The district includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Dyker Heights, and Midwood, and Colton has been representing it since 1996. 12,542 people in the district requested absentee ballots; 3,919 were returned.

In AD48, incumbent Simcha Eichenstein ran unopposed across the Democratic and Conservative party lines and received the most votes—12,045— in the latter party. He has been representing this district, which includes Boro Park and Midwood, since 2018. 7,824 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 2,435 were returned.

In AD49, incumbent Peter J. Abbate, Jr. ran unopposed across the Democratic and Independent party lines and received the most votes in the former line with 12,205 votes. He has been representing his district, which includes Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, and Boro Park, since 1986. 9,516 people in his district requested absentee ballots; 3,228 were returned.

In AD50, Emily Gallagher ran unopposed in the Democratic party line and received 25,390 votes. The district, which includes Greenpoint, Williamsburg, and Fort Greene, was represented by Joe Lentol since 1973. 25,204 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 7,941 were returned.

In AD51, DSA candidate Marcela Mitaynes ran unopposed across the Democratic and Working Families party lines and received 16,512 votes in the former party. The district was represented by Felix Ortiz since 1994. 12,978 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 3,497 were returned.

In AD52, incumbentJoe Anne Simon ran unopposed and received 32,903 votes in the Democratic party line. She has been serving the district, which includes Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Gowanus, Park Slope, Boerum Hill, and DUMBO, since 2014. 51,601 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 15,862 were returned.

In AD53, incumbent Maritza Davila ran unopposed and received 30,383 votes in the Democratic party line. She has been serving this district since 2013. In this district, 18,236 people requested absentee ballots; 4,561 were returned.

In AD54, Erik Dilan won with 25,986 votes last night against Republican Khorshed Chowdhury, who received 2,93 votes, and Scott Hutchins from the Green Pary, who received 1,309 votes. Assembly District 54, which includes Bushwick, Cypress Hills, East New York, Ocean Hill, and Brownsville. Dilan was elected in 2014 and served in the City Council from 2002 to 2014. In Assembly District 54, 11,120 people requested absentee ballots; 2,607 were returned.

In AD55, incumbent Latrice Walker won with 30,150 votes. She ran against Berneda Jackson, a Republican who received 1,568 votes. Walker has been serving the district, which includes Brownsville, since 2014. 10,146 people requested absentee ballots in the district; 2,874 of them were returned.

In AD56, Stefani L. Zinerman ran unopposed and received 27,420 votes in the Democratic party line. The district, which includes Bed Stuy and Crown Heights, was represented by Tremaine S. Wright since 2016. 18,062 people in the district requested absentee ballots; 4,740 were returned.

In AD57, Phara Souffrant Forrest won with 31,857 votes. The district includes Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights, and parts of Crown Heights and Bedford Stuyvesant. Walter Mosely held the seat since 2013. He ran in the Working Families Party in the general election and lost his seat by receiving just 10,973. In the district, 34,491 people requested absentee ballots; 10,060 of them were returned.

In AD58, incumbent N. Nick Perry ran unopposed and received 33,968 votes in the Democratic party line. The district, which includes East Flatbush, Canarsie, and Brownsville, has been served by him since 1992. 12,527 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 3,385 were returned.

In AD59, incumbent Jamie R. Williams ran unopposed and received 32,332 votes in the Democratic party line. She has been representing the district, which includes Canarsie, Georgetown, Mill Basin, Marine Park, Bergen Beach, and Gerritsen Beach, since 2016. 14,470 people requested absentee ballots in this district; 4,440 were returned.

In AD60, incumbent Charles Barron ran unopposed and received 32,320 votes in the Democratic party line. He has been representing the district since 2014. In his district, 10,255 people requested absentee ballots; 2,941 were returned.

IN AD64, Republican Michael Tannousis is leading with 23,943 votes against Democratic candidate Brandon S. Patterson, who has 14,421 votes. The seat was served by Nicole Malliotakis, who is currently leading in the race for Congress. In this district, 5,438 people requested absentee ballots; 1,877 were returned.