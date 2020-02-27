Brooklyn in Top 5 of Tripadvisor’s Trending Destinations in the US

Tripadvisor, the popular travel platform where people can rate their experiences, announced on Tuesday their winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations.

Tripadvisor has an average of 463 million monthly unique visitors, according to their data from 2019. Travelers around the world have left more than 859 million reviews and opinions of about 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, excursions, airlines, and cruises. This helps others find the best deals and experiences while they travel, whether they’re looking to book a bus tour or a hotel room.

The annual destination awards have two categories: trending and emerging. The first category is based on destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest, and searches over the last year on the website and app, and the second, are predictions on the destinations that travelers are saving to their “Trips” on Tripadvisor. The latter is “under the radar” destinations soon to gain more attention.

Brooklyn snatched fifth place in their list Top 25 Trending Destinations in the U.S., right after Key Largo, Florida, Moab, Utah, Anna Maria Island, Florida, and Santa Barbara, California. We get it, y’all like beaches and outdoor adventures.

Nonetheless, Tripadvisor offers 885 things to do in Brooklyn, everything from pizza at Fornino’s to street art walking tours and Dyker Heights Lights tours.

“Brooklyn is a state of mind as well as a dynamic community. Discover why, no matter where people move on to, they remain Brooklynites at heart,” their website says about the destination.

For the Top 25 Emerging Destinations in the World, only one American city grabbed a spot: Tulsa, Oklahoma came in 13th.

“From the hot destinations our Tripadvisor travelers are currently loving – to fascinating new places whetting the appetite of more adventurous explorers – these winners are all ones to watch, and hopefully visit,” said Neela Pal, VP of Brand for Tripadvisor, in a statement.