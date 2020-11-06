Brooklyn Red And Yellow Zones Reduced by 50%, Citywide Numbers Up, Schools Still Closed

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier today in a call with reporters that the red and yellow zones in Brooklyn will be reduced in size by 50 %. The red cluster is now concentrated along the length of Ocean Parkway and in Midwood. The yellow zone now is between New Utrecht and Flatbush Avenues south of Church Avenue and Albemarle Road.

A new high-resolution map has been released (or click on the image above). Check here if your address is affected and for restrictions in place.

“Brooklyn micro-cluster is working, and is working well,” Cuomo said, as he raised concerns about rates increasing in western New York.

Other Brooklyn numbers from the Governor:

New Cases: 368 (up from 353)

Deaths: 4 (same)

The infection rate in Brooklyn (daily): 2% (up from 1.7%)

The infection rate in Brooklyn (7-day rolling average): 1.6% (same)

Numbers from the Mayor:

Hospital Admissions: 78, down from 95 yesterday (threshold 200)

Of those admitted to hospitals, COVID-19 Positive: 30.38% up from 23.76%

New Reported Cases (7-day average): 702, up from 633 (Threshold of 550 was exceeded 5 days ago)

Infection rate in NYC (daily): 1.81% (up from 1.43%)

Infection rate in NYC (7-day rolling average): 1.96% (up from 1.81%)

Brooklyn’s electeds are frustrated with the slow pace with which the city is moving to reopen public schools and non-essential small businesses in the red zone, despite the governor’s permission to do so as long as the testing protocols are observed, and positive cases are below a threshold.

Council Education Chair Mark Treyger, State Senator Diane Savino, Council Members Justin Brannan, and Alan Maisel released a joint statement today:

“It has been over a week since Governor Cuomo announced that schools in the red zone can reopen, yet our city’s schools have no information on how to proceed. We are calling upon Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to immediately brief school communities in the red zone on where things stand and provide guidance on new protocols set forth by the Governor. The lack of urgency and coordination between the city and state is unacceptable. Many students, families and educators have been greatly impacted, unable to schedule their lives for more than a day, and are scrambling to resolve childcare and access to supportive services such as free meals and social-emotional supports offered at school sites.

“We implore our city to provide communication and transparency. The Mayor should schedule a virtual meeting with senior officials from the Department of Education, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Small Business Services and City Hall to update parents, schools and small businesses on the next steps to reopen. It is crucial that we also look at the impact this can have on our small businesses as we work to ensure a swift reopening. We urge City Hall to provide a plan to reopen schools and small businesses in the red zone without any further delay.”