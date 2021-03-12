Brooklyn End-of-the-Week News Roundup

It’s been a long, busy week in Brooklyn, but the sun is shining and the weather is warm. Here are some end-of-the-week links from around the web to keep you in the know.
- A growing number of the borough’s elected officials are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of dual sexual harassment and nursing home scandals. Also making the call: Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.
- A lawsuit filed Tuesday could force fundamental changes to how the city’s public school students are admitted into selective schools.
- Activists, hospital staff and clergy gathered outside Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in East Flatbush on Thursday to demand the state abandon its plan to transform the struggling hospital.
- Four men armed with a knife, a baseball bat and a golf club beat two Sanitation Department workers in East New York on Wednesday morning, according to police.
- The Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue has been given 30 days to vacate its space, after negotiations about the supermarket’s presence in a future development fell apart.
- Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr. is locking in support from moderate and establishment Democrats in the Brooklyn Borough President race.
- A proposed mixed-use development in Prospect Heights faces pushback from residents and questions over its ownership.
- The recently-landmarked 227 Duffield Street in Downtown Brooklyn, which has historical ties to the slavery abolition movement, has been sold to the city. A lawyer for the previous owner says the property’s historical designation caused the building’s value to “plummet.”
- East Flatbush Council Member Farah Louis has spent $1.4 million in discretionary funding outside her district, but only $200,000 within it.
- A statue of late Supreme Court Justice and Brooklyn native Ruth Bader Ginsberg was unveiled in Downtown Brooklyn this week.
- In the roughly eight months since the Facebook group ‘White People. DOING Something’ was hastily created in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the platform has grown into a community of over 40,000.
- What’s the latest in Brooklyn’s COVID-slammed music scene? One artist has spent the pandemic experimenting with unconventional sounds.
Comments