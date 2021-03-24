Brooklyn News Roundup

Brooklyn. (Photo: Zainab Iqbal/Bklyner)
We’re only half-way through the week, but there’s already plenty of news throughout the borough.
Here’s what’s happening:
- Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is dismissing all outstanding prostitution arrest warrants.
- Longtime Greenpoint tenants are worried about eviction after a seven-year court case with their landlord.
-
3-K is going citywide.
-
- A Bushwick man fatally stabbed near his home on Monday was killed by his supposed best friend, police sources and the victim’s family say.
- Female City Council candidates lead in the money race.
- A pod of dolphins appeared in the East River near Greenpoint on Tuesday morning.
