Brooklyn News Roundup

Brooklyn. (Photo: Zainab Iqbal/Bklyner)

We’re only half-way through the week, but there’s already plenty of news throughout the borough.

Here’s what’s happening:

  • Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is dismissing all outstanding prostitution arrest warrants.
  • Longtime Greenpoint tenants are worried about eviction after a seven-year court case with their landlord.

  • 3-K is going citywide.

  • The Brooklyn Prospect Charter School leased nearly 70,000 square feet of space at a former Downtown Brooklyn high school, which will be renovated and open to students by next school year.

  • A Bushwick man fatally stabbed near his home on Monday was killed by his supposed best friend, police sources and the victim’s family say.
  • Female City Council candidates lead in the money race.

