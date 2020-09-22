Brooklyn Municipal Building To Be Named After RBG

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – Four days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Brooklyn Municipal Building will be named after her.

“Everyones feeling pain… feeling deep loss because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s personal for all of us as New Yorkers,” de Blasio said in his press conference this morning. “It’s personal for so many people who are inspired by her and saw her as a guiding light and example. We want to make sure we honor her in every way conceivable way and especially in the borough that she came from, that gave her so much of her strength and spirit, the borough of Brooklyn.”

“What an extraordinary opportunity to say to the people of Brooklyn, here’s one of your own who changed the world,” he continued. “I am certain that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would feel something very, very special.”

Borough President Eric Adams launched a campaign to name the Brooklyn Municipal Building, located at 210 Joralemon St. on Black Lives Matter Blvd., after Ginsburg two years ago. At Ginsburg’s memorial in front of the Municipal Building on Sunday, Adams called on the mayor to listen to his continents. The Change.org petition calling for the naming has over 103,000 signatures.

“Now we must demand that the Mayor of the City of NY no longer delay and put her name on the Municipal Building to show some respect for her legacy,” Adams said at the memorial. “It has taken too long. She should have seen it while she was alive. Before she is buried, we need to put her name on this building.”

As of now, de Blasio has not given an exact date as to when the naming will take place. He did say, she will be honored with her family “in the weeks to come, to thank her for all that she did, and to remember all she did for this city and for this nation.”

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal giant, a staunch advocate for gender equality, a fierce believer in the promise of our country, and a proud daughter of Brooklyn,” Adams said after the announcement. “Today, I am glad to hear that the Mayor has heeded our call. With Justice Ginsburg’s recent passing, this is a bittersweet moment.”

“But I take heart in knowing that young girls and boys who pass by the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brooklyn Municipal Building will know her name,” he continued, “learn from her example, and pick up the baton to run their own relay toward a more just, equitable, and fair America. All of us who looked up to her are grateful she is finally getting the posthumous recognition she deserves.”