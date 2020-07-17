Brooklyn Man Charged With Murder Of Queens Man

BED STUY – In March, a man was shot and killed. Yesterday, about four months later, another man was arrested and charged for his murder.

On Tuesday, March 3 at around 3:11 a.m., 26-year-old Janile Whitted, a Queens resident, was shot in the chest on Nostrand Avenue between Herkimer Place and Herkimer Street. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he died.

Yesterday, Tuesday, July 16, 25-year-old Dashawn Austin, a Canarsie resident, was arrested and charged with the murder of Whitted and criminal possession of a weapon.