Across the country, it has become undeniably apparent that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a vastly disproportionate toll on communities of color. Here in New York City, Latinx and Black residents are dying at twice the rate of whites.

In Brooklyn, economic, social, and health inequities are deeply rooted along racial lines. Because of this, Brooklyn Community Foundation’s Brooklyn COVID-19 Response Fund prioritizes the impact on communities of color.

Right now, Brooklynites are uniting to support our most vulnerable neighbors. Please give to the Brooklyn COVID-19 Response Fund today. 100% of your donation will go directly to high-impact nonprofits that are essential lifelines for our communities.

To date, the Fund has deployed $625,500 to 64 frontline Brooklyn organizations, with new grants going out weekly. Each of these groups is playing a critical role in curbing disease spread while ensuring that our most vulnerable neighbors have access to food, financial assistance, healthcare, social services, and more. Recent grants include:

Heights and Hills to on-board over 300 new volunteers who will be providing meal delivery and cleaning supplies to home-bound elders

Alex House Project to provide continuous support to pregnant young women and new young parents navigating an especially fearful time as they care for their children and face increasing housing, food, and financial insecurit



Center for Family Life to provide immediate cash assistance to members of its Si Se Puede worker cooperative cleaning service who are experiencing total income loss

Community Food Advocates to ensure that the Department of Education’s food distribution program reaches families in need and adequately adapts to emerging challenges

St. Nick’s Alliance to hire a full-time delivery driver to bring food from local pantries to residents of two NYCHA developments with high concentrations of older adults.

View All COVID-19 Grants to Date

Thank you for your partnership and support. Please donate today—or pledge a monthly recurring gift—to fund those working on the frontlines to help our communities.