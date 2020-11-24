Brooklyn COVID-19 Numbers, Free Food And More

In Brooklyn, 18,642 people got tested, and 453 or 2.4% tested positive for COVID-19, 7-day rolling average is at 2.3%, still the second-lowest rate in the city for the most populous borough. In the Yellow-zone, the infection rate is at 4.12% on 7-day rolling, a number that has gone up over the last few days from 3.70% to 3.85% and now over 4%.

Citywide, the infection rate has gone up from 2.3% on Saturday to 2.5% this week, and the 7-day average is now at 2.52%. There were 1,728 new reported cases, bringing the total number to 298,275.

Three Brooklyn residents died, two in Queens and one each in the other boroughs.

