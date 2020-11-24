Brooklyn COVID-19 Numbers, Free Food And More

In Brooklyn, 18,642 people got tested, and 453 or 2.4% tested positive for COVID-19, 7-day rolling average is at 2.3%, still the second-lowest rate in the city for the most populous borough. In the Yellow-zone, the infection rate is at 4.12% on 7-day rolling, a number that has gone up over the last few days from 3.70% to 3.85% and now over 4%.
Citywide, the infection rate has gone up from 2.3% on Saturday to 2.5% this week, and the 7-day average is now at 2.52%. There were 1,728 new reported cases, bringing the total number to 298,275.
Three Brooklyn residents died, two in Queens and one each in the other boroughs.
Free Food:
- BSE Global, the managing company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, is donating 1,500 meals to families in-need throughout Brooklyn. Pre-made, individually packaged Thanksgiving meals will be available for pick-up at five locations across Brooklyn from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
- You should also check out Plentiful App for food pantries nearby: created by the NYC Department of Sanitation it connects restaurants, groceries, and food pantries to minimize food waste in the city.
Tomorrow, Nov.25, PETA, along with animal rights group NYCLASS and vegetarian Council Member Justin Brannan, will be giving away 50 vegan Tofurky roasts outside Brannan’s office at 8203 Third Ave., Brooklyn 12-1pm.
Trinity Church Wall Street announced today that it is expanding its food programs to reach 25 locations across New York City in response to the historic rates of food insecurity among city residents as a result of the pandemic. The food programs consist of Compassion Meals, which are to-go meals available at 10 locations plus Trinity Church, and Compassion Markets, which provide prepackaged bags of shelf-stable groceries including rice, cereal, and fruits and vegetables, as well as personal hygiene kits, and are available at those 10 sites and an additional 15 locations, including St. Paul’s Chapel in lower Manhattan.
Brooklyn
2779 Atlantic Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11207
thecrib.enyfec.org
This site is also part of our Compassion Meals grab-and-go lunch program.
New Visions Charter School AIM I
1150 E. New York Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11212
newvisions.org/aim1
Contract Artists Collaborative via Bed-Stuy Strong
224 Glenmore Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11207
bedstuystrong.com
High School for Public Service
224 Glenmore Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11203
highschoolforpublicservice.com
