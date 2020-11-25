Brooklyn COVID-19 Numbers + City’s Stockpile Ready For Wave 2

Yesterday’s reporting from the NY State, of 19,803 people tested, 491 were positive for CIVID-19 – 2.5%. The 7-day positivity average is 2.3% in Brooklyn. The Yellow zone rate keeps going up and is now at 4.44% 7-day rolling, up from 4.12% yesterday.

Still one of the safest places in the country to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In NYC, 71,042 people were tested, of whom 1,916 were positive or 2.5%. The city’s 7-day positivity rate is at 2.7%, according to state data.

In Brooklyn, three people died of COVID-19, four in Queens, and one in Manhattan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced that the City stockpile has now amassed over 150 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which the city hopes would last a little while (they are supposed to have a 90 day supply on hand).

“A second wave is at our doorstep, and we’re taking zero chances on preparedness,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.” “New York City has stepped up, so our frontline heroes and healthcare workers will have what they need to save lives.”

The City reports it now has the following amounts of PPE on hand.

45,729,651 Isolation Gowns

58,058,000 Surgical Masks

9,356,480 N95 Masks

5,855,068 Face Shields

30,413,300 Nitrate Gloves

948,050 Goggles

Now let’s hope we don’t have to use it all.