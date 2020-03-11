Brooklyn Coronavirus Update March 11: Keep Calm And Carry On?

The number of confirmed cases in Brooklyn still stands at 6, but it is most likely much higher. As of early this morning the city had confirmed 10 additional cases. We have calls out to all agencies and will update with latest as soon as we know. Meanwhile, the city is continuing to gamble that “keep calm and carry on” is the right approach, even as you can feel the pulse of Brooklyn slowing — and a lot of service jobs going away with it.
- Eater reports that the Sunset Park restaurant business has gotten a lot worse since we last wrote about it in late February: “Several of the biggest and most popular dim sum restaurants and Cantonese banquet halls in Sunset Park have closed this week in light of novel coronavirus fears.”
- If you’re looking to Seamless some dumplings, Rachel recommended the best.
- The Brooklyn Quilt Show at Industry City has been postponed.
- St. Joseph’s College has canceled classes “out of an abundance of caution,” as we approach a situation where only CUNY remains open.
- The half marathon is off.
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center is treating a patient, and respecting confidentiality.
- Employers are asked to allow people who can to work remotely and to stagger shifts and hours for those who have to be present.
- Community Board 6 has canceled board meetings until further notice: “Tomorrow’s [03/11/2020] Brooklyn Community Board 6 General Board meeting will be postponed until further notice. This decision was made based on feedback from board members, indicating that we would not have achieved quorum. By law, there can be no action taken in the absence of a quorum. Given members’ health concerns and the fact that there is nothing time-sensitive on the agenda, there is no reason to cajole our volunteers to attend,” CB6 Chair Peter Fleming and Manager Michael Racioppo emailed last night.
- Parent-teacher conferences are to be had over phone, but students are still expected to attend public schools.
UPDATE: Parent Teacher Conferences scheduled for Thursday (3/12) evening and Friday (3/13) afternoon will still take place—but parents should not attend in person. Instead, Parent Teacher Conferences will occur by phone or virtually.
- Purim, however, is going on, at the Chabad Lubavitch HQ in Crown Heights, Todd Maisel reports, with hand sanitizer and stern warnings from rabbis, and a lot of faith: “Of course we get together for Purim, and we can’t be afraid to be together as a Jewish community. This is the source of our strength to be together,” one worshipper, Shmuli Bronstein, said. “If we get this virus, may be we just get sick God willing. But if we die, it’s God’s will.”
- St. Patrick’s Day parades have not been canceled either.
Meanwhile, the jokes on social media are getting a little darker:
I’m from Brooklyn ain’t no one scared of the coronavirus I use to share meals wit roaches I think I will be good
Speaking as an Orthodox Jew, I don’t know where they found that guy to interview. That’s the antithesis of Jewish belief. You’re supposed to do everything in your power to protect yourself and not put yourself in harm’s way! He needs a reeducation in basic tenants of Judaism and stop saying ridiculous things to newspapers.