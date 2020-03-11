Brooklyn Coronavirus Update March 11: Keep Calm And Carry On?

Purim, however, is going on, at the Chabad Lubavitch HQ in Crown Heights,

Todd Maisel reports

, with hand sanitizer and stern warnings from rabbis, and a lot of faith: “Of course we get together for Purim, and we can’t be afraid to be together as a Jewish community. This is the source of our strength to be together,” one worshipper, Shmuli Bronstein, said. “If we get this virus, may be we just get sick God willing. But if we die, it’s God’s will.”