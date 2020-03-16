Brooklyn Coronavirus Briefing: March 16

Things are moving very fast and the bottom line is that the city is really shutting down now, and you should stay home if you can, and help out those who need it. Schools are closed today, libraries are closed, restaurants will be open only for takeout and delivery starting tomorrow.

We will have the latest numbers as soon as they are available. Right now officials are very concerned about the shortage of 10s of thousands of ventilators in New York, ahead of the expected spike in those who get very sick.

Here’s how neighbors and businesses around the borough are closing.

#BREAKING: NY, CT and NJ are taking joint regional action to reduce the spread of #COVID19: Effective 8PM TONIGHT: -Crowd capacity reduced to 50 -Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY -Gyms closed -Movie theaters closed -Casinos closed. via Governor.

Park Slope neighbors tried to shame passers-by into social isolation.

A Brooklyn doctor muses on waiting for the coronavirus to hit, and for the birth of his son.

A Carroll Gardens principal defied the DOE to alert families that a parent had coronavirus.

A legendary downtown chophouse has postponed its reopening: “Gage & Tollner has already survived two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Spanish flu epidemic, and Prohibition — it will survive this as well.”

Community boards are postponing meetings.

Brooklyn Public Library is closed

And Brooklyn: Please, please do a better job social distancing than these people.