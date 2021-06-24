Real Estate

Brooklyn Community Board 6 Approves Gowanus Rezoning with Conditions

Brooklyn Community Board 6's advisory vote conditions approval for the contentious rezoning proposal on funding for nearby NYCHA housing, among other asks.

Billy Richling

The Gowanus Canal (Image: Google Maps)

The Brooklyn community board that encompasses most of the Gowanus neighborhood voted yesterday in favor of a contentious rezoning proposal there, as long as the city meets a set of conditions that includes funding for nearby public housing and environmental protections.

