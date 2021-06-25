Brooklyn Community 9 Votes Against Proposed Towers at Crown Heights Spice Factory Site

The Board voted down a controversial rezoning proposal that would allow for the construction of two residential towers over 30 stories tall at 960 Franklin Avenue.

A rendering of the proposed development at 960 Franklin Avenue. (Image: Hill West Architects)

Brooklyn Community Board 9 (CB9) voted down a controversial Crown Heights rezoning proposal on Wednesday, citing concerns about affordability and the impact of shadows on the nearby Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

The rezoning at 960 Franklin Avenue, first put forward by developer Continuum Company two years ago, would allow for the construction of a building featuring two towers over 30 stories high and 1,578 apartments, 789 of which would be designated below-market rate.

But the project has been the subject of intense backlash, including two lawsuits seeking to stop it and numerous protests from residents who say it would be insufficiently affordable, out of character with the surrounding neighborhood and cast damaging shadows on the Gardens.

All those issues were cited in CB9's advisory resolution to disapprove the plan, which passed 23-to-2 and included a clause stating preemptive opposition to any modified version of the proposal.

“The magnitude of the proposed project is grossly inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood and the applicant has not acted in good faith to address community concerns,” the resolution reads.

Over 80 community members spoke in opposition to the rezoning at a CB9 subcommittee hearing earlier in the week, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden president Adrian Benepe himself presented the subcommittee with a petition against the project that included 55,000 signatures.

“What is apparent is the extreme opposition in this community,” CB9 chair Fred Baptiste said at the hearing.

The Garden’s leadership has said the proposed towers “would block hours of sunlight to the Garden’s 23 conservatories, greenhouses, and nurseries,” citing shadow studies that show the building could kill off a significant portion of the entity’s plant life and also cast significant shade on nearby Jackie Robinson Playground and Medgar Evers College. The area’s current zoning, which limits most buildings to seven stories, was established by the city in 1991 to prevent such a problem.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose approval would be necessary for the project to move forward, came out against it in December. City Planning Commission Chair Marisa Lago, a de Blasio appointee, has also expressed opposition.

That prompted Continuum to publish an alternative plan for a 17-story tall building that would include 1,170 apartments—292 of which would be below-market rate—and require a different rezoning. Community residents have also criticized that proposal.

If the city denies any sort of land use change, Continuum has said, they will construct an as-of-right, 518-unit condo building on the site, which was once home to spice factory.

960 Franklin Avenue. (Image: Google Maps)

For now, the developer continues to advance its current plan through the city’s land use process. The proposal will next head to the office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams before binding votes are eventually cast by the City Planning Commission, the City Council, and the mayor.