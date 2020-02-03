Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign: Riders Want Faster Routes, More Buses, and Better Connections

BROOKLYN — Back in October, The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) began to study Brooklyn’s bus network in preparation for a redesign and hosted 10 community open houses across the borough to solicit input on which routes to fix and how.

Brooklyn will be the fourth borough that the MTA will redesign the bus network of, following Staten Island, the Bronx, and Queens. Staten Island’s redesign has been completed, while those in the Bronx and Queens are still in the planning phases. Many of Brooklyn’s routes are the descendants of old streetcar lines leftover from the 1950s.

Currently, the Brooklyn Bus Network, comprised of 72 routes, carries over 650,000 riders on an average weekday. In general, bus boardings are more prevalent in the eastern half of the borough, particularly in the neighborhoods east of Prospect Park. Most Brooklyn bus customers transfer as part of their journey; 37% transfer to another bus and 35% transfer to the subway.

On Thursday, the MTA released its Existing Conditions Report, the first step in the bus network redesign process, based on studies and community feedback.

“The goal is to take a fresh look at Brooklyn, its people, its travel needs, and what can be done to improve bus travel to meet those needs,” the report states.

Key findings of the report: