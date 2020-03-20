Brooklyn Briefing 3/20: Marriage Bureau Closed, Tax Filing Deadline Extended, Luna Park Opening Postponed

Good Morning! It’s another Friday and there’s still a pandemic. Here are some updates for today:
- The new numbers are out. There are now 5,151 positive coronavirus cases in NYC, with 29 fatalities. In Brooklyn, the number has gone up to 1,518, as of 10 a.m. this morning.
- ALL non-essential workers must stay home, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning. This order will take effect Sunday night, March 22.
- NY, CT, NJ, and PA will temporarily close all barbershops, nail & hair salons, tattoo shops, & similar services in our four states effective tomorrow, March 21 at 8 p.m.
- Business taxpayers can defer their upcoming tax filings without penalty. The NYC Department of Finance (DOF) will allow late filings for DOF-administered business and excise tax due between March 16 and April 25. Taxpayers may request to waive penalties on late-filed extensions/returns.
- Eight city-operated testing sites are opening this week, including in NYC Health + Hospitals/Cumberland and NYC Health + Hospitals/East New York, the Mayor said in his press conference yesterday.
- The testing site at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island is open and serving 100 people a day.
- 23 elected officials from Brooklyn call on the C.D.C and the manufacturer of testing equipment to allow coronavirus testing at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University Hospital.
- According to the MTA, 23 transit workers have tested positive for coronavirus, the Post reported.
- The NYC Marriage Bureau is closed as of today.
- Council Speaker Corey Johnson proposed a $12 billion relief plan to help NYC businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus.
- The tax filing deadline has been extended from April 15 to July 15.
- Council Member Brad Lander is pushing for expediated paid sick leave for gig workers, Politico reported.
- Luna Park’s opening day has been postponed until further notice.
