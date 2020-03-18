Brooklyn Briefing 3/18: Get Ready To Shelter In Place, Help Is Coming

Updated throughout the day.
- The numbers are hard to keep up. In NYC cases are up from 814 (157 in Brooklyn) to 1,339 (Brooklyn numbers after Mayor’s briefing later today). That is an increase of 695 cases, largely due to more testing. Statewide number is 2,382 of whom 549 have been hospitalized (23% hospitalization rate). There now have been 20 deaths statewide according to Governor Cuomo, as of last night there were 10 confirmed deaths in NYC according to Mayor de Blasio.
- The State DOH is investigating whether there is a cluster in Borough Park, or if the increase in cases is just the result of more testing.
@NYGovCuomo says that no business statewide can have more than 50% of workforce work outside of the home. This does not apply to essential services. Tells nonessential businesses should get ready for a work from home order on Friday.
- The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending all field operations until April 1. You can and you should still fill out your census online at my2020census.gov
- President Trump is sending USNS Comfort to NYC Harbor.
- Libraries have closed, local bookstores are doing what they can: Community Bookstore and Terrace Books are offering delivery or pick up, pay by phone. You can order a book or merchandise from Cafe con Libros’s online shop here. They offer a monthly subscription service, where they will deliver feminist books to your home. It’s available for ages 0-5, 5-9, and for adults. You can order books to be delivered by bike from Mil Mundos by texting their phone number at (347) 425-7077 or DMing them on Instagram.
- From the MTA: “The MTA is no longer scheduling shared rides for Access-A-Ride services effective tomorrow, March 19. As is our policy, customers will still be permitted to travel with a personal care attendant and approved guest.” Ridesharing was banned yesterday.
- NY, PA, CT, and NJ will temporarily close all indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys effective tomorrow 8PM. Together we will reduce density and slow the spread of #Coronavirus, Governor announced today.
- @nyulangone expanded #coronavirus testing sites – reach out to your doctor to see if you meet diagnostic criteria (phone, telehealth) get an EPIC order & set up an appointment:
From Brooklyn Public Library: A timely exploration of influenza in Brooklyn in 1918 & beyond. “I’m heartened by early twentieth century employers closing down workplaces and, in the midst of major revenue losses, providing healthcare to impacted employees.” bit.ly/2vnoihe
