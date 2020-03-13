Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas Dimarzio Dispenses The Faithful From Mass Obligation

In an effort to be proactive in our response to the spread of the Coronavirus, the Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, has dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice for Catholics of Brooklyn and Queens, the Diocese of Brooklyn informs.

“Sunday Public Masses will still be celebrated; however, the faithful are urged to exercise caution if they are to attend. The Diocese of Brooklyn will comply with the State’s regulations about large public gatherings. This dispensation remains in effect until further notice.

Additionally, weekday masses will continue as usual with the normal precautions people should take when gathering in public places. Other celebrations (such as weddings and funerals) may take place but attendance should be limited. In these extremely difficult and challenging times, it is the primary duty of the Diocese to keep the faithful safe and healthy.

When gathering, the faithful are urged to take the necessary precautions, including remaining at a safe distance from others and receiving Holy Communion in the hand. The distribution of the Precious Blood has previously been suspended as well as the Sign of Peace with a handshake. Holy Water Fonts may also be emptied in Churches as a precaution.

Those who do not attend Mass can tune in to the Celebration of the Eucharist within the Diocese of Brooklyn on NET-TV, the 24/7 cable channel of the Diocese. The Mass schedule is as follows:

Saturday – 6 pm Vigil Pre-recorded from Immaculate Conception Church in Jamaica (English)

Vigil Pre-recorded from Immaculate Conception Church in Jamaica (English) Sunday – 11 am Live from St. James Cathedral in Downtown Brooklyn (English)

Live from St. James Cathedral in Downtown Brooklyn (English) Sunday – 1:30 pm Pre-recorded from Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights (Spanish)

NET-TV can be seen in the New York City area on Spectrum (Channel 97), Optimum (Channel 30), and FIOS (Channel 48). Viewers can also tune in online at www.netny.tv.

Additionally, all in-person parish religious education classes, all youth ministry classes, group meetings, CYO activities, and adult faith formation sessions will be canceled until further notice.

The health of all the faithful of the Diocese is of utmost concern, and the Diocese of Brooklyn joins in prayer to the Lord who is a healer, to protect us and to quickly bring about an end to this current public health crisis. “