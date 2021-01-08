Brooklyn Attendees at Capitol Riot Include Supreme Court Judge’s Son and Boro Park Provocateur

The large crowd of Trump supporters who gathered in Washington on Wednesday to protest Congress’ certification of the election included multiple notable Brooklyn residents.

As Gothamist first reported, among those who pushed past security to enter the Capitol building was Aaron Mostofsky, the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, who was elected to the seat last January with the support of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. He is also a former president of the National Council of Young Israel.

Wearing furs and a bullet-proof vest, Mostofsky said in a video interview with the New York Post that he had come because “the election was stolen.”

“We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump. I think it was close to 85 million,” Mostofsky said.

Mostofsky’s brother, Nachman, an elected district leader in southern Brooklyn, also attended the rally on Thursday, but told Gothamist he left before the group entered the capitol. Mostofsky was permitted to leave the Capitol building without arrest.

Also present was Heshy Tischer, a City Council candidate and radio show host who became infamous for instigating violent protests against coronavirus restrictions in Borough Park this summer.

Tischler also does not appear to have entered the Capitol building.

The riots lets four individuals dead, including a woman who was shot by Capitol police as well as a Capitol police officer.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen issued a statement yesterday in which he said the Department of Justice was “committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law.”

“Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted,” the statement continued.

“Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.