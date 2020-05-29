All Of Brooklyn’s Affordable Housing Lotteries That Are Open Now

While we still aren’t quite sure why some of these apartments are considered “affordable”, housing is more important now, during this pandemic, than ever, and they must be affordable to someone. Here are the currently open lotteries in Brooklyn, some taking applications up until the end of next month.

85 Rutledge Street, Williamsburg

Rent is $2,600 for a two bedroom unit, and households applying should have a minimum income of $66,858. Households should be between 2-5 people. A household of five should have a maximum income of $159,640.

Three units are available at 130% AMI (area median income).

2155 Caton Avenue, Flatbush

Five two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,495 for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $85,543 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.

Four one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,995, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $68,400 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

Nine units are available at 130% AMI.

The building has an elevator, split-unit heating and cooling, washer/dryers, a game room, and video intercoms.

325 Gates Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Five two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,792, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $95,726 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.

Five one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,314, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $79,338 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

Five studio units are available for a rent of $2,204, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $75,566 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.

All fifteen units are available at 130% AMI.

1098 Madison Street, Bushwick

Three one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,978, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $67,818 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

All three units are available at 130% AMI.

This building offers three newly constructed units with hook-ups for in-unit washer/dryers.

83 Stockholm Street, Bushwick

Three one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,049, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $70,252 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

All three units are available at 130% AMI.

This building offers three newly constructed units with split-unit heating and cooling.

343 Ralph Avenue, Stuyvesant Heights

Eleven two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,749, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $66,172 and a maximum income for a five person household of $98,240.

Five one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,445, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $54,755 and a maximum income for a three person household of $81,920.

Two studio units are available for a rent of $1,355, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $51,052 and a maximum income for a two person household of $72,800.

All 18 units are available for 80% AMI.

555 Grand Street, Williamsburg

Two two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,700, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $92,572 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.

Two one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,245, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $76,972 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

All four units are available for 130% AMI.

This building offers four newly constructed units and an elevator.

379 Harman Street, Bushwick

Two two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,350, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $80,572 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.

Eight one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,999, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $68,538 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

All ten units are available for 130% AMI.

This building offers 10 newly constructed units as well as an elevator, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air conditioning, rooftop access, and a bike room.

124 Erasmus Street, Flatbush

One one-bedroom unit with a private backyard is available for a rent of $2,150, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $73,715 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

One one-bedroom unit is available for a rent of $2,099, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $71,966 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

One studio unit is available for a rent of $1,600, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $54,858 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.

All three units are available for 130% AMI.

This building offers three newly constructed units with a stainless steel refrigerator and stove, microwave, dishwasher, balconies, gym, and roof access.

893 Willoughby Avenue, Bushwick

Two two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,710, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $92,915 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.

One one-bedroom unit is available for a rent of $2,245, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $73,715 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

All three units are available for 130% AMI.

470 Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint

This building offers 31 newly constructed units, an on-site superintendent, package room, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, window shade, and microwave.

21 units are available for 80% AMI, 10 units are available for 130% AMI.

Seven studio apartments at 80% AMI are available for a rent of $1,288, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $49,543 and a maximum income for a two person household of $72,800.

Four studio apartments at 130% AMI are available for a rent of $2,236, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $76,663 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.

Nine one-bedroom apartments at 80% AMI are available for a rent of $1,352, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $52,492 and a maximum income for a three person household of $81,920.

Four one-bedroom apartments at 130% AMI are available for a rent of $2,364, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $81,052 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.

Five two-bedroom apartments at 80% AMI are available for a rent of $1,638, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $63,600 and a maximum income for a five person household of $98,240.

Two two-bedroom apartments at 130% AMI are available for a rent of $2,856, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $97,920 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,180.