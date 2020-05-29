All Of Brooklyn’s Affordable Housing Lotteries That Are Open Now

While we still aren’t quite sure why some of these apartments are considered “affordable”, housing is more important now, during this pandemic, than ever, and they must be affordable to someone. Here are the currently open lotteries in Brooklyn, some taking applications up until the end of next month.
85 Rutledge Street, Williamsburg
- The building includes three months of free rent.
- Three units are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent is $2,600 for a two bedroom unit, and households applying should have a minimum income of $66,858. Households should be between 2-5 people. A household of five should have a maximum income of $159,640.
- Applications close on June 4th.
2155 Caton Avenue, Flatbush
- The building has an elevator, split-unit heating and cooling, washer/dryers, a game room, and video intercoms.
- Nine units are available at 130% AMI.
- Four one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,995, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $68,400 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Five two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,495 for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $85,543 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on June 5th.
325 Gates Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant
- The building includes 15 newly-constructed units.
- All fifteen units are available at 130% AMI.
- Five studio units are available for a rent of $2,204, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $75,566 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.
- Five one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,314, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $79,338 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Five two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,792, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $95,726 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on June 8th.
1098 Madison Street, Bushwick
- This building offers three newly constructed units with hook-ups for in-unit washer/dryers.
- All three units are available at 130% AMI.
- Three one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,978, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $67,818 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Applications close on June 9th.
83 Stockholm Street, Bushwick
- This building offers three newly constructed units with split-unit heating and cooling.
- All three units are available at 130% AMI.
- Three one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,049, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $70,252 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Applications close on June 10th.
343 Ralph Avenue, Stuyvesant Heights
- This building offers 18 newly constructed units and an elevator.
- All 18 units are available for 80% AMI.
- Two studio units are available for a rent of $1,355, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $51,052 and a maximum income for a two person household of $72,800.
- Five one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,445, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $54,755 and a maximum income for a three person household of $81,920.
- Eleven two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,749, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $66,172 and a maximum income for a five person household of $98,240.
- Applications close on June 12th.
555 Grand Street, Williamsburg
- This building offers four newly constructed units and an elevator.
- All four units are available for 130% AMI.
- Two one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,245, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $76,972 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Two two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,700, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $92,572 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on June 16th.
379 Harman Street, Bushwick
- This building offers 10 newly constructed units as well as an elevator, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air conditioning, rooftop access, and a bike room.
- All ten units are available for 130% AMI.
- Eight one-bedroom units are available for a rent of $1,999, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $68,538 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Two two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,350, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $80,572 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on June 17th.
124 Erasmus Street, Flatbush
- This building offers three newly constructed units with a stainless steel refrigerator and stove, microwave, dishwasher, balconies, gym, and roof access.
- All three units are available for 130% AMI.
- One studio unit is available for a rent of $1,600, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $54,858 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.
- One one-bedroom unit is available for a rent of $2,099, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $71,966 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- One one-bedroom unit with a private backyard is available for a rent of $2,150, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $73,715 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Applications close on June 17th.
893 Willoughby Avenue, Bushwick
- This building offers three newly constructed units.
- All three units are available for 130% AMI.
- One one-bedroom unit is available for a rent of $2,245, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $73,715 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Two two-bedroom units are available for a rent of $2,710, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $92,915 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on June 19th.
470 Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint
- This building offers 31 newly constructed units, an on-site superintendent, package room, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, window shade, and microwave.
- 21 units are available for 80% AMI, 10 units are available for 130% AMI.
- Seven studio apartments at 80% AMI are available for a rent of $1,288, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $49,543 and a maximum income for a two person household of $72,800.
- Four studio apartments at 130% AMI are available for a rent of $2,236, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $76,663 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.
- Nine one-bedroom apartments at 80% AMI are available for a rent of $1,352, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $52,492 and a maximum income for a three person household of $81,920.
- Four one-bedroom apartments at 130% AMI are available for a rent of $2,364, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $81,052 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Five two-bedroom apartments at 80% AMI are available for a rent of $1,638, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $63,600 and a maximum income for a five person household of $98,240.
- Two two-bedroom apartments at 130% AMI are available for a rent of $2,856, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $97,920 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,180.
- Applications close on June 29th.
Edwin’s Place, Brownsville
- Edwin’s Place is located at 7 Livonia Avenue, and offers 37 newly constructed units with 24-hour security, a fitness room, garden, courtyard, computer lab, bicycle storage, and on-site coin-operated laundry.
- 11 units are available for 40% AMI, 14 units are available for 50% AMI, and 12 units are available for 60% AMI.
- One-bedroom apartments for 1-3 people start at $666, two-bedroom units for 2-5 people at $810, and three-bedroom units for 3-7 people at $1,200.
- A percentage of units is set aside for mobility–disabled applicants (5%) and vision/hearing–disabled applicants (2%).
- Applications close on July 8th.
555 Waverly Avenue, Clinton Hill
- This building offers 19 newly constructed units, a rooftop, gym, bike storage, indoor and outdoor tenant lounge, in-unit laundry, and coin-operated laundry.
- All 19 units are available at 130% AMI.
- Six studio apartments are available for a rent of $2,228, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $76,389 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.
- Ten one-bedroom apartments are available for a rent of $2,346, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $80,435 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Three two-bedroom apartments are available for a rent of $2,830, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $97,029 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on July 9th.
93 Linden Street, Bushwick
- This building offers 21 newly constructed units, with outdoor parking, a conference room, bike room, rooftop deck, gym, virtual doorman, and pet spa.
- All 21 units are available at 130% AMI.
- Two studio apartments are available for a rent of $1,899, for households from 1-2 people, with a minimum income of $65,109 and a maximum income for a two person household of $118,300.
- Sixteen one-bedroom apartments are available for a rent of $1,999, for households from 1-3 people, with a minimum income of $68,538 and a maximum income for a three person household of $133,120.
- Three two-bedroom apartments are available for a rent of $2,350, for households from 2-5 people, with a minimum income of $80,572 and a maximum income for a five person household of $159,640.
- Applications close on July 16th.
187 Kent Avenue, Williamsburg
- This building offers 29 newly constructed units, with backyard, elevator, dishwashers, video intercom, rooftop, stainless steel appliances, and split-unit heating and cooling.
- 15 units are available for 80% AMI, 14 units are available for 130% AMI.
- Studio apartments for 1-2 people start at $1,101, one-bedrooms units for 1-3 p3opl3 at $1,104, and two-bedroom units for 2-5 people at $1,326.
- A percentage of units is set aside for mobility–disabled applicants (5%) and vision/hearing–disabled applicants (2%).
- Applications close on July 28th.
346 Bergen Street, Boerum Hill
- This building offers 23 newly constructed units, some with balconies.
- Units are available at 70% and 130% AMI.
- Studios for 1-2 people start at $1,847, one-bedroom units for 1-3 people start at $1,262, and two-bedroom units for 2-5 people at $1,529.
- A percentage of units is set aside for mobility–disabled applicants (5%) and vision/hearing–disabled applicants (2%).
- Applications close on July 19th.
