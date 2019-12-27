Two Truly Affordable Housing Lotteries Open in Brooklyn

While we often discuss if Affordable Housing is actually affordable, two new residential buildings in Brownsville and East New York have now opened applications with apartments that are truly affordable, offering supportive housing and Section 8 housing.

Supportive housing offers onsite services that help formerly homeless and disabled tenants live in dignity in the community.

Section 8 housing helps low- and-moderate-income families to rent homes. Often, Section 8 helps families with disabled people or people with special needs, and vets. Generally, the families pay no more than 40% of their monthly income toward their rent share and the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) pays the remaining amount to the landlord on the family’s behalf. Check your eligibility for Section 8 here.

212 Hegeman Avenue, Brownsville

Apartments available for tenants at 50% Area Median Income (AMI): 4 studio apartments for $571 a month. The income range for one person is $37,350 – $21,978, for two people $42,700 – $21,978

Apartments available for tenants at 60% Area Median Income (AMI): 16 studio apartments for $707 a month. The income range for one person is $44,820 – $26,640, and for two people $51,240 – $26,640.

Tenant pays electricity including, electric stove. Heat and hot water included in rent.

5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.

Applications close February 10, 2020.

315 Linwood Street, East New York

Apartments are available for tenants at 40% of AMI, offering 2 two-bedroom and 3 three-bedroom apartments for Section 8 applicants with an annual household income of $34,160 0r less for two people and $52,960 or less for families of seven. Eligible resident pays 30% of income toward rent.

Apartments are available for tenants at 50% of AMI, offering 2 one-bedroom apartments for $881 a month, for families of three and less with income ranging from $32,229 – $48,050. Three two-bedroom apartments are available for Section 8 application with families up to five people with income capping at $57,650.

Apartments are available for tenants at 60% of AMI: 25 studio apartments for $856 a month, 23 one-bedroom apartments for $1,081 for up to three people capping income at $57,660. Eight two-bedroom apartments at $1,309 and 3 three-bedroom apartments at $1,504 for families of two to seven people, with income ranging between $46,938 and $79,440,

Rent includes gas for cooking, heat and hot water; tenants will be responsible for their own electricity

5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.

Applications close February 11, 2020.

You can apply for NYC’s affordable housing lottery here.