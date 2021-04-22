Brookfield Presents Plan to Refresh One Pierrepont Plaza Space in Downtown Brooklyn

Brookfield Properties is planning a fresh look for a Downtown Brooklyn public space it controls.

The developer presented its plans to revamp the privately-owned public space near its building One Pierrepont Plaza at Brooklyn Community Board 2’s land use committee meeting last night, showing renderings with new seating, greenery and pavers.

The project would also add new lighting and waterproofing to the space. New greenery could include juniper, heather and liriope plants. Existing street trees will be preserved.

“We think it will be a fair and somewhat significant upgrade to the plaza that’s currently there,” said Michael Kim, Brookfield’s design director.

You can view more detailed renderings of the space at this link.

Forest City developed the 19-story, 744,000-square-foot office property and adjacent plaza in 1988, in partnership with the city’s Economic Development Corporation. In 2016, the building briefly played host to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Brookfield acquired Forest City in 2018, and refinanced its leasehold on the property with a $128 million mortgage later that year.

The CB’s land use committee voted to support the project, which must now be approved by the city’s Public Design Commission at its April 26th meeting.