Bringing Back Arts: Open Culture Coming To An Establishment Near You

Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the launch of Open Culture, a new permit type allowing ticketed performances at locations all around the city.

Arts and cultural institutions, as well as entertainment venues–which have largely been closed through the pandemic–will be able to hold single-day performances upon reception of the permit.

“We need a recovery that brings back the life and the heart and the energy of this city, and that everyone gets to be a part of,” Mayor de Blasio said yesterday. “Month after month in 2021, as you see the city come back to life, culture will lead the way.”

The program will begin in March and will run through October 31st. Establishments can start applying at 12 pm on March 1st, and applications must be submitted at least 15 days in advance of the event. Venues and institutions are required to supply documentation validating the nature of their business, as well as pay a $20 fee to be considered.

While institutions are allowed to apply for more than one permit, they are only allowed a maximum of four events per location a month on non-consecutive days.

Permits will be allotted for a maximum of 12 hours, during which permittees will be responsible for event set up and clean up. Events with amplified sound cannot begin before 9 am and must end by 10 pm with a Sound Device Permit from the NYPD.

Covid-19 precautions will still be required. Events will be limited to 50 people until further notice. All attendees must wear masks and maintain social distance from others.