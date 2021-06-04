Coney Island Residents Can Sleep A Bit Easier, If Not Yet Quieter, As Legislation Passes Assembly To Reduce Train Noise
Residents had measured noise from the nearby train reaching levels as loud as 100 dB in their apartments while a 2010 study commissioned by the city recommends that no noise from an elevated train should exceed 45 dB.
The New York State Assembly has passed a bill requiring the New York City Transit Authority to annually document the actions it takes to reduce train noise throughout the train system.
The legislation, A-6265 introduced by Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus (D- Coney Island, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge) and passed in a 145-2 vote on Tuesday was drafted after a group of residents, known as the Stop the Noise Initiative Group, living in Brightwater Towers, who convinced Frontus after measuring F train noise levels and circulating a petition signed by 500 building residents.