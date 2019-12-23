Brighton Beach Laundromat Robbed at Gunpoint

BRIGHTON BEACH — A 24-hour laundromat was robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Beach.

On Tuesday, December 17, around 2:15 a.m., Glady’s Laundromat and Dry Cleaners located at 412 Brighton Beach Avenue was robbed of approximately $500, cops said.

That night, an unidentified man, wearing a black mask, black hoodie, and black Nike sweatpants, entered the laundromat and displayed a silver firearm — cops did not know the model of the gun.

“Open the drawer and give me the money!” he told the 32-year-old female store employee, as he pointed the gun at her, and then shoved her into the counter before forcibly removing approximately $500 dollars from the cash register drawer.

The individual then fled on foot northbound on Brighton 4th Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

When Bklyner reached Glady’s Laundromat and Dry Cleaners over the phone, the employee declined to comment.

Watch video below of suspect at the laundromat during the night of the incident.

