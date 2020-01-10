Briefly: Rents, Politics, and Nostalgia – Brooklyn Edition

Williamsburg rents soar a year after L train shutdown averted (Crains) – median rent up 26.7% at $3,675/mo from a year ago based on a SteetEasy Report.

NYCHA’S New Year’s Gift for Jilted Wife: an Eviction Notice (The City)

As contract negotiations drag on, NYC principals union says schools are struggling with discipline reforms (Chalkbeat)

Woodland, a controversial bar in Park Slope, lost its liquor license at the end of December. (Brooklyn Paper)

‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’: Brooklyn Protesters Arrested At Controversial High-Rise Development (Gothamist)

RESIGN! NYS Senator Felder Writes Letter To Mayor DeBlasio Telling Him TO RESIGN Over Hate Attacks (YWN) Felder represents Borough Park and Midwood in State Senate.

YOU DID THIS! NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger BLASTS Politicians & Media Who “Tinker At Fringes Of Antisemitism” (YWN). Yeger represents Borough Park.

MUST SEE VIDEO!! Councilman @KalmanYeger addressing New York City Council today. We are fortunate and grateful to have a fearless leader like Kalman representing our community every single day!

Facing Unprecedented Anti-Semitic Attacks, New York Jews Are Learning To Fight Back—Literally (Gothamist)

Max Rose to vote against Dem effort to pass War Powers Resolution (SILive)

Overnight Ditmas Park barbershop burglary caught on camera (News12)

City Hall Maps Steps to Deal With Impact of Decades of Racist Housing Policies (City Limits)

Easier voting at colleges thanks to Sen. Parker (D21):

Today, my Senate Bill S4378 passed in the Senate. This bill will ensure that there are designated polling places on college campus with 300 or more registered voters.

And finally a bit of Soviet nostalgia for some of our readers: Doll Photographer Reimagines Barbie and Ken as Soviet Civilians Living in the USSR (MyModernMet)