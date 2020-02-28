Briefly Noted: Street Safety, Storm Resiliency, and Ice Cream

Artisinal ice cream company Van Leeuwen based out of Greenpoint with 21 brick-and-mortar locations, is on its way toward another expansion after securing an $18.7 million investment. (Crain’s New York)

Senator Andrew Gounardes, representing the 22nd district, wants the state to create a database that rates cars on how safe they are for people outside of them. (StreetsBlog)

The Trump administration called a halt on a storm resiliency study launched in 2017 to look at ways the region’s shorefront areas could be protected from storm surges in the event of another superstorm, like Sandy. (Brooklyn Eagle)

To combat the homelessness crisis, Councilman Justin Brannan representing the 43rd district, introduced a resolution, authorizing funding for new affordable housing and make adjustments to the calculation of area median income (AMI). (Kings County Politics)

A Jewish boy was the victim of a hate crime in Crown Heights this week. He was assaulted while working out at a Crunch Gym. (CrownHeights.info)

The Brooklyn Public Library and the Brooklyn Historical Society will merge their archival collections, creating a vast collection related to the history of Brooklyn and also expanding their reach. (The New York Times)

The Seagate community is calling for the chief of their private security to resign after years of promoting nepotism and racism within the department. (Brooklyn Paper)