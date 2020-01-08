Briefly Noted: Rezoning, Board Games, & Rare Languages

- PARK SLOPE — The neighborhood welcomed a board game cafe last week, giving gamers and those interested of any age to enjoy some coffee and play more than 200 titles in the space for $5 for three hours. (Brooklyn Paper)
- PROSPECT HEIGHTS — City education officials have given P.S. 9 the green light to move forward with a plan to phase out its Gifted and Talented program. The decision won’t affect currently enrolled students in the program. (Patch)
- FLATBUSH — Brooklyn is home to some of the last speakers of a rare, unwritten language from Nepal that linguists worry could disappear within a generation. (The New York Times)
- BUSHWICK — The city’s proposed plan isn’t lining up with Councilmember Reynoso’s proposals for affordable housing and residential developments — he sent a letter to city hall requesting that the administration respond to his demands by January 10. The chances of reaching an agreement remains low. (The Real Deal)
- DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Chepe, a raccoon causing trouble at the Nevins Street subway station dating back to November, was finally caught and released into Prospect Park after walking into a cage in the station last week. (The City)
