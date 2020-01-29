News

Briefly Noted: Neighbors,Trash, Bullets, Opinions

Sunset from the Pfizer Building. Irina Groushevaia/Bklyner

Jewish woman who claims Tiffany Harris assaulted her says attacker needs help, not bail (Daily News, CROWN HEIGHTS)

Brooklyn BP Adams recognizes ‘Heroes of the Month’ (News 12)

Does Your Community Board Reflect You and Your Neighbors? (THE CITY)

Daily News Editorial board calls for rezonings to increase density across the city, not just in poorer neighbrohoods:

Build more housing: Rezonings are necessary to grow our way out of New York City’s housing crisis

A better future for the BQE: A park instead of giant parking lot – Scott Stringer opines in Daily News

CBS2 News Crew Describes Getting Caught In Crossfire Of Brooklyn Shooting (DOWNTOWN/FORT GREENE)

And neighbors are talking trash:

Special Election to fill the seat vacated by Councilmember Espinal is set for April 28:

Brooklyn Democrats back Darma Diaz to replace Espinal on New York City Council City & State reports.

