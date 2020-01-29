Briefly Noted: Neighbors,Trash, Bullets, Opinions

Jewish woman who claims Tiffany Harris assaulted her says attacker needs help, not bail (Daily News, CROWN HEIGHTS)

Barr, Targeting Anti-Semitic Crimes, Enters Bail Reform Fray (Times, BORO PARK)

Brooklyn BP Adams recognizes ‘Heroes of the Month’ (News 12)

Does Your Community Board Reflect You and Your Neighbors? (THE CITY)

Bklyner reporting is supported by our subscribers and:

Daily News Editorial board calls for rezonings to increase density across the city, not just in poorer neighbrohoods:

Build more housing: Rezonings are necessary to grow our way out of New York City’s housing crisis

A better future for the BQE: A park instead of giant parking lot – Scott Stringer opines in Daily News

China now has more cases of coronavirus than it had of SARS, Times reports on the latest developments. So far no confirmed cases in NYC.

CBS2 News Crew Describes Getting Caught In Crossfire Of Brooklyn Shooting (DOWNTOWN/FORT GREENE)

And neighbors are talking trash:

Have you considered in-ground receptacles like the ones being used in dense areas of European cities? You can find an example of one being emptied in Florence on YouTube: https://t.co/B6AbLHqMIH — Chris Lazaro (@crlazaro) January 29, 2020

Special Election to fill the seat vacated by Councilmember Espinal is set for April 28:

As a result of the resignation of Rafael Espinal from the City Council, a special election shall be held in the 37th Council district on April 28th, 2020, to serve until the end of this year. Council Member Espinal was a great legislator and we’ll miss him at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/qFNyFvsIxt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 28, 2020

Brooklyn Democrats back Darma Diaz to replace Espinal on New York City Council City & State reports.