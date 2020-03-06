News

Briefly Noted: Brooklyn’s First Coronavirus Case, Police Brutality, and ICE

BKLYNER Staff|

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wants to start serving non-dairy milk alternatives to city kids as part of a pilot program, saying the trans-fat and saturated fats in dairy products pose health risks to children. (NY Daily News)

An MTA subway conductor was punched in the face at the Beverly Road station near Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn Wednesday night, by a masked man. (Pix 11)

On a viral twitter video, close to a dozen NYPD officers violently arrested a young black man in Canarsie on Wednesday night, after he was allegedly seen smoking a joint in a nearby park. (Gothamist)

A New York immigrant advocacy group that monitors ICE activity, said it had received about 80 reports of ICE enforcement actions in the first two months of 2020 with the majority of reports received this year concerned arrest attempts at homes or workplaces. (The New York Times)

A cyclist was struck by a car with 29 speeding tickets in Greenpoint. (Greenpointers)

A Facebook video shows a man ready to spray an Asian man with Febreze in a possible coronavirus-related hate crime in Sunset Park on Wednesday:

Posted by Doris Au on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

 

An 80-year-old Brooklyn woman tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the 13th confirmed case in New York State, and Brooklyn’s first. (Brooklyn Paper)

Brooklyn DA sends two staffers home for possible coronavirus exposure — an internal memo to employees dated March 4 states that two of their colleagues have been instructed to stay away from the office.  (New York Post)

 

