Briefly Noted: Brooklyn’s First Coronavirus Case, Police Brutality, and ICE

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wants to start serving non-dairy milk alternatives to city kids as part of a pilot program, saying the trans-fat and saturated fats in dairy products pose health risks to children. (NY Daily News)

An MTA subway conductor was punched in the face at the Beverly Road station near Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn Wednesday night, by a masked man. (Pix 11)

Attacks on NYC subway & bus personnel are indefensible. An assault on one worker is an assault on ALL the hardworking women and men who help keep our city running in spite of everything. Thinking of the conductor & his family. Praying he makes a full recovery. @TWULocal100 https://t.co/G4xR5tVRzp — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) March 5, 2020

On a viral twitter video, close to a dozen NYPD officers violently arrested a young black man in Canarsie on Wednesday night, after he was allegedly seen smoking a joint in a nearby park. (Gothamist)

I’m walking home from work and this undercover cop was holding this man. The guy asked for the cop to identify himself, he ignore that. He asked what crime he commit, he ignore that too. I pulled out my phone. You can hear the guy screaming “I never thought it would happen to me” pic.twitter.com/YW2dI3g8fk — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

A New York immigrant advocacy group that monitors ICE activity, said it had received about 80 reports of ICE enforcement actions in the first two months of 2020 with the majority of reports received this year concerned arrest attempts at homes or workplaces. (The New York Times)

A cyclist was struck by a car with 29 speeding tickets in Greenpoint. (Greenpointers)

A Facebook video shows a man ready to spray an Asian man with Febreze in a possible coronavirus-related hate crime in Sunset Park on Wednesday:

Posted by Doris Au on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

An 80-year-old Brooklyn woman tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the 13th confirmed case in New York State, and Brooklyn’s first. (Brooklyn Paper)

There are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City. One new patient is a man in his 40s, and one new patient is a woman in her 80s. Neither patient has a connection to travel nor any of the other local individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 5, 2020

Brooklyn DA sends two staffers home for possible coronavirus exposure — an internal memo to employees dated March 4 states that two of their colleagues have been instructed to stay away from the office. (New York Post)