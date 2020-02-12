Briefly Noted: Bridges, Politics, and Free MTA

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the Van Alen Institute launched an international competition to redesign the historic Brooklyn Bridge walkway. (The Brooklyn Eagle)

Community activist Sandy Nurse jumped into the race for the now-vacant city council seat in District 37, following the sudden resignation of Rafael Espinal. (Kings County Politics)

A three-year-old in a stroller was struck by car in Bay Ridge. (Brooklyn Reporter)

Councilman Mark Treyger is recommending that state legislators eliminate fees for city buses and subways, opening up the transit system to all New Yorkers. (Brooklyn Paper)

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center has found a permanent home — it will soon be located at the Bedford Union Armory in Crown Heights. (NY1)

Dozens of Brooklyn assistant DAs quit over new state law that adds to workloads, leaves them working overtime. (New York Daily News)

Pranksters in hazmat suits pretend to “spill” a vat of COVID-19 (coronovirus) on a packed Brooklyn-bound L-train: