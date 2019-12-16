Briefly Noted: New Museum, $3.8 Million Park Bathroom, Delis Busted with Contraband

Parks and Rec: The Parks Department launched a $3.2 million revamp of a Bushwick lot at Evergreen and Central avenues in 2012 after taking over the land from the New York City Housing Authority. Friday, they unveiled Beaver Noll Park and a whopping $3.8 million comfort station in Bushwick on Friday. (Brooklyn Paper)

Arts & Culture: Danish art dealer-turned-philanthropist, Jens Faurschou, is opening his third exhibition space as the newest member of New York’s private museum club. The museum, Faurschou New York, is now open to the public in Greenpoint. (The New York Times)

Development: Williamsburg will get a coastal park designed to thrive as sea levels rise. The park is part of a development project that will include two apartment towers. A large portion of the land will turn into the public space. (Fast Company)

Police: The state’s Department of Taxation and Finance seized more than 3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes at two Bensonhurst delis on December 10, during a routine inspection. (Brooklyn Reporter)

A 2-year-old girl was found dead in Park Slope Saturday. Police responded to a 911 call for an unconscious child in a building on Prospect Park Avenue near 3rd Street. (NY Post)

Business: Brooklyn startup founders find that growing in the borough can be tricky: Transit problems, tech-talent shortages, and real-estate limitations can hold back adolescent companies that have outgrown accelerators, according to a new study. (The Wall Street Journal)

Policy: New state law allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses took effect over the weekend. Hundreds of Brooklynites were in line at the DMV this Monday. (Brooklyn Paper)