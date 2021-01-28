Briefly: New Jobs, Bike Lanes on Bridges, Flashing Alerts, Brooklyn History And More

BAM has hired Hanif Abdurraqib as guest curator at large to curate music engagements and work on special, long-term projects. He brings a background transcending poetry, music, cultural criticism and Black performance.

“The pandemic has helped expand my imagining of live music, and I know it has expanded the imagination of music-makers globally. I’m excited to use this role as a way to connect those adjacent imaginations. I’m also eager to feature Black artists—both young artists who are defining and shaping the future of sound and performance, and others I consider living ancestors,” Abdurraqib said at the announcement.

Schneps Media has hired Steven Witt, owner of Kings County Politics to be their “political editor-in-chief”, and has acquired his county politics sites as part of the deal.

New York Times has published an absolutely beautiful feature on the history of Brooklyn’s crazy streets – no numbers, half numbers, bad numbers – trying to consolidate 6 towns with identical street names was no easy task. It’s like a collection of short stories and snippets – save it for the weekend!

Brownstoner notes a new warehouse is coming to Red Hook.

If you missed, Daily News ran a rather alarming oped that we should not forget that parts of the BQE may collapse, and that’s not an idle threat, based on the author.

Speaking of transportation, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein who represents Borough Park has proposed an idea we can get behind – flashing alerts on the highway indicating the Hamilton Avenue drawbridge is up.

The installation of a flashing alert system a half mile before the Hamilton Ave exit is a simple yet effective solution that will improve the commute for countless New Yorkers who get stuck in standstill traffic jams due to the drawbridge being lifted.https://t.co/DzCpLH7Ww4 — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) January 19, 2021

And yes, this would be nice, too:

Here’s an image from the mayor’s office showing what the new Brooklyn Bridge protected bike lane will look like. It is expected to be finished by the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/PJjmC64K3f — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) January 28, 2021

NYT has the full story on the bike lanes on Brooklyn and Queensborough bridges. If you don’t have a subscription, check out this Streetsblog story, and while you are at it, send some money their way.

The Vendor Bill we wrote about yesterday? It passed city council: