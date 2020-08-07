News

Briefing 8/7: Botanic Garden Reopens, Four-Alarm Fire & The Wonder Wheel

Zainab Iqbal|
Wonder Wheel

It’s finally Friday! The weather is nice out, do go out for a walk if you can. We hope you have a relaxing weekend!

  • After five months without, Brooklyn welcomes back live comedy. Are you excited?
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo officially announced that schools can physically reopen next month. But there are more questions than answers. “Instead of leading, de Blasio & Carranza are telling parents to make selfish choices,” or editor argues.
  • Brooklyn residents are adapting to a city without gyms.
  • Giving comfort to homeless and foster kids – and how you can help.
  • Comptroller Stringer thinks that a more people-friendly city is the way to save small businesses.
  • “Over the past few weeks, more than 30 women have come forward on Instagram with allegations of mistreatment — several of which were allegations of sexual misconduct — by Diego Macias, one of the co-owners of the popular Bushwick joint, Archie’s Bar + Pizza,” Eater NY reported. 
  • Brooklyn Botanic Garden reopens with timed-entry tickets and social distancing in effect, NY1 wrote. 
  • Prospect Park seeks volunteers amid a $3.2M coronavirus funding gap, Patch reported. 
  • A massive four-alarm fire ripped through the roof above three apartments at 811 Cortelyou Road Thursday afternoon, AMNY reported. Thankfully no one was injured.
  • A 2-year-old girl who was taken from her home in Fort Greene has been found safe and was reunited with her family, ABC7 wrote. 
  • “Two hundred drivers were stopped at city bridges and tunnels on Thursday, the first day of a new initiative to spread word of New York’s quarantine rules for travelers from high infection states,” Gothamist wrote. 
  • Have you read this wonderful story about the Wonder Wheel from the Times? “A 100th-anniversary celebration was planned for this star attraction on the Coney Island boardwalk this year. The owners are determined that it will spin again.”
  • Attorney General Tish James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct.

Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

