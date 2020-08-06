Briefing 8/6: Eviction Moratorium Has Been Extended, Daycare Struggling To Survive & More

It’s Thursday! The storm is long gone and the sun is out. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, so please continue wearing your face coverings when you are out and about.
- Gym rats, now without a home, are moving their exercise routines outdoors and adopting workouts that don’t rely on traditional fitness equipment.
- Medgar Evers College, a senior CUNY institution, is officially searching for a new president to lead the half-a-century old institution, we reported.
- The fate of one of the biggest projects on the docket this year — the rezoning of Industry City — is now up in the air, we wrote.
- Open Streets have popped up all around the city, designed to help restaurants and other businesses (as well as residents) weather this pandemic with a little more outdoor space. Here are some of our favorites.
- Two-wheel traffic is up on bridges, but the cash-strapped city can’t expand crowded bike lanes, THE CITY reported.
- A daycare in Brooklyn is struggling to survive amid the coronavirus, WCBS 880 reported.
- Keke Palmer has been announced as the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Aug. 30, the Post reported.
- “A Crown Heights restaurant found ignoring the ban on indoor dining and a 150-person rooftop party in Sheepshead Bay are the latest Brooklyn spots found violating rules meant to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Patch reported.
- “Hundreds of New Yorkers took the to the streets of Bensonhurst on Saturday to show their support for an 89-year-old Asian woman who was attacked by a stranger — and to condemn the police’s decision not to classify the incident as a hate crime,” AMNY reported.
- The eviction moratorium has been extended another 30 days, the Governor announced.
- “Brownsville’s new commanding officer really knows his precinct area — he grew up there,” NY1 reported.
- “A new rolodex of Black, Brown and women owned small businesses in New York City is being launched online this National Black Business Month,” BK Reader wrote.
- “A bill to ensure that incarcerated parents are sent to detention facilities closer to their children’s homes passed in the New York State legislature on July 21 — nine years after a Brooklyn lawmaker first introduced the bill,” the Brooklyn Paper wrote.
Comments