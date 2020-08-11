Tuesday in Brooklyn: A Rave In Prospect Park, Block Parties, Summer Heat

It’s Tuesday! There’s still a heatwave outside, so please stay indoors if you can, keep yourself hydrated and of course, check on your neighbors. We’ll be on a summer schedule until Labor Day, and while we will still be keeping an eye on what’s happening in Brooklyn, we’d like to rest a little as well, ahead of the fall which hopefully won’t be as bad as it could be. We will still be reporting daily, just a bit less, and will switch to a weekly newsletter that should arrive in your inboxes on Saturday to catch you up on the week. We hope you get to rest a little as well. Here’s the latest in local news:
- Following months of hateful harassment of the Asian community, an 89-year-old woman was set on fire on July 11. The 89-year-old Asian woman was slapped, and her shirt was lit on fire by two men as she was walking outside her home. The NYPD is investigating, but not as a hate crime, we reported.
- Back in January and February, the Fort Hamilton Army commissary was able to get eggs for just about $1 a dozen from Hillandale Farms, however, as the shutdown was announced across the city, the price for eggs tripled. The dozen white extra-large eggs cost $1.18 on March 11, by April 8 the cost went up to $3.23 a dozen, we wrote.
- “Landlord locks out Brooklyn teen over rent after dad’s stroke amid coronavirus,” the Daily News reported.
- “Video shows hundreds of people pack into a lot near 444 Shepherd Ave. on Saturday,” News 12 reported. And according to neighbors, it happens almost every weekend.
- Here’s how the coronavirus pandemic hammered a yellow cab industry already in crisis, NY 1 reported.
- “You can pick up some new tidbits of fascinating borough history without leaving your home with a slate of virtual tours during this last full month of summer. The tours from the Municipal Art Society offer a mix of architectural and social history covering mansions, seaside entertainment and even presidential drama,” Brownstowner wrote.
- “Brooklyn man vacationing in Brunswick County wins $750,000 in lottery,” WECT reported.
- “A suspect in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn woman has been arrested in upstate New York,” the Daily News reported.
- “A massive rave took place at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on Sunday — with carefree revelers ignoring social distancing guidelines as the city recovers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” the Post wrote.
- And on Monday morning, everything was filled with trash. “Dog walkers and joggers were stunned Monday morning by the amount of garbage strewn about a section of the Nethermead in the beloved green oasis facing severe budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Liquor bottles, food scraps, bodega bags, a bedsheet, a camping chair and plastic cups turned the field into filth,” the Daily News wrote.
- “An ice cream truck was caught driving through a barriers of a closed street in Brooklyn. The barriers are there to mark the city’s ‘Open Streets’ project which closes down streets across NYC for pedestrians,” NBC reported.
- “More than 300 runners dressed in white temporarily shut down Brooklyn Bridge Sunday as they crossed to remember 17-term Congressman John Lewis, who died July 17,” BK Reader reported.
- Brooklyn kids are continuing to do great things! Emily Anghad and Nafisa Azizi from Brooklyn Technical School won second place in the Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition by designing a device that separates microplastics from water, NY1 reported.
- “Hundreds of pro-police supporters paraded through southern Brooklyn on Aug. 9 as part of what participants called a peaceful rally to ‘Back the Blue’ — though it ended with an attack on a teenaged counter-protester caught on video,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- “NYC Council members who voted against this year’s budget — which activists decried as failing to go far enough on police reform — got the short end of the stick on funding for their districts from Council Speaker Corey Johnson,” the Daily News reported. This means less money for many Brooklyn neighborhoods.
- A Brooklyn block party pivots to socially distanced, socially conscious gathering, THE CITY wrote.
