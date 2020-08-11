Tuesday in Brooklyn: A Rave In Prospect Park, Block Parties, Summer Heat

It’s Tuesday! There’s still a heatwave outside, so please stay indoors if you can, keep yourself hydrated and of course, check on your neighbors. We’ll be on a summer schedule until Labor Day, and while we will still be keeping an eye on what’s happening in Brooklyn, we’d like to rest a little as well, ahead of the fall which hopefully won’t be as bad as it could be. We will still be reporting daily, just a bit less, and will switch to a weekly newsletter that should arrive in your inboxes on Saturday to catch you up on the week. We hope you get to rest a little as well. Here’s the latest in local news: