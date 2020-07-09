Briefing 7/9: Tropical Storm Fay, Catholic Schools To Shut Down, Cooling Centers To Open & More

It’s Thursday! The sky is blue, the sun is shining, and it is HOT outside. Then again its almost mid July and we are heading into heatwave season, and storm season. Need to cool off? Beaches are open as are cooling centers. Don’t forget to wear face coverings and keep a distance of six feet!

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to hit NYC. The effects of it will be felt beginning on Friday. Rain is likely to begin tomorrow morning and expected to last the entire day. Stay safe!