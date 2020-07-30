Briefing 7/30: Parking Permits For Medical Professionals, First Criminal Trial & More

It’s Thursday! Again, it’s hot out. Please remember to take care of yourself and check on your neighbors. And tomorrow is Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak to all of our neighbors. May your day be filled with light and happiness.
- It’s blackout season! As of early this afternoon, there were 11 power outages recorded in the Sunset Park/Bay Ridge area.
- The community raised $13,000 for The Brother’s Bagels, a bagel shop that was targeted by vandals, we reported.
- The man who stabbed a 57-year-old Black woman in the Church Avenue subway station two years ago was just sentenced to ten years in prison.
- Liena Zagare wrote an op-ed arguing we should “stop obsessing about reopening schools, and focus on teaching our kids.”
- “With personal protective equipment in short supply at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn creators stepped up to make masks, face shields, and other materials needed to combat the spread of the viral outbreak,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- Lawmakers are aiming to stop COVID-19 apartment vacancies from upending rent regulation, THE CITY reported.
- “Brooklyn’s first criminal trial since the coronavirus hit New York in March got underway Wednesday — without a jury and with heaps of precautions,” the Daily News reported.
- A Staten Island German shepherd that was the first dog in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus died this month, 1010 Wins reported.
- “A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the ‘public charge’ rule — which allows the government to deny legal permanent residency to many immigrants who have received public benefits — during the coronavirus pandemic and while a legal challenge makes its way through lower courts,” NY1 reported.
- Here’s a list of Greenpoint and Williamsburg eateries that are closed for good, as compiled by Brooklyn Vegan.
- “Why Barr’s pick for Brooklyn prosecutor faces scrutiny from all sides,” the NY Times reported.
- A young Brooklyn entrepreneur is on a mission to give bags to those in need. Meet Fantasia Fryer, BK Reader wrote.
- NYC extends coronavirus parking permits for medical professionals until December 31, ABC7 wrote.
