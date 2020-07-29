Briefing 7/29: Boozing Elsewhere, Vacating Tenants & Police Misconduct

It’s Wednesday! How are you enjoying the weather? Remember, we are still in a pandemic. Please keep wearing your face coverings when outside.
- We talked to two young Milken Scholars, Naomi Nesmith, and Ayan Rahman, about schools, life, plans, and the pandemic.
- We wrote about how a cozy bar, The Richardson, is navigating pandemic restrictions.
- Liquor sales may be up across the country, but stores in better-off neighborhoods report drop in sales.
- New York’s rents drop as vacancies increase. Could rent regulation be the next thing to fall? THE CITY reported.
- Despite COVID-19, 36 court officers graduated from training academy, the Brooklyn Eagle reported.
- 41-year-old Hason Rink was arrested and charged in two separate deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
- “City orders tenants of illegal Brooklyn apartment to vacate – but with nowhere to go during [the] pandemic,” NY1 reported.
- “80-year-old NYC woman beats COVID, credits bad fall for saving her life,” ABC7 reported.
- “Inmate at Brooklyn jail claims detainees had to clean and polish the floors before Ghislaine Maxwell moved in,” the Daily News reported.
- “Newly released data shows 1 out of every 9 NYPD officers has a confirmed record of misconduct,” Gothamist reported.
- Last week, The Brother’s Deli in Bay Ridge was vandalized, causing over $13,000 in damages. The community is currently raising money to help the family-owned local business. You can donate here if you’d like.
Comments