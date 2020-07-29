News

Briefing 7/29: Boozing Elsewhere, Vacating Tenants & Police Misconduct

Zainab Iqbal|
The MTA Mask Force giving out free masks to straphangers. (Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit)

It’s Wednesday! How are you enjoying the weather? Remember, we are still in a pandemic. Please keep wearing your face coverings when outside.

share this story
Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Briefing 7/29: Boozing Elsewhere, Vacating Tenants & Police Misconduct

Alcohol Sales are Up Nationwide, But Brooklyn Shops Still Struggle

These Kids Will Be All Right: Meet The New Milken Scholars