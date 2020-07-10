Briefing 7/10: More Drivers Speeding, More Vigils & Outcry Over Treatment Disparities

It’s Friday! How do we feel about welcoming the weekend with a good old storm? Please stay safe and indoors!
- Tropical Storm Fay is here! It is expected to be windy and rain all day today until 2 a.m. Saturday. The City has also issued a flash flood warning and it is in effect until late tonight. Here’s how you can stay safe.
- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday that large events requiring a city events permit will be canceled through September 30th as the City works to prioritize open spaces for public use.
- Some libraries will reopen Monday with grab-and-go services, we reported.
- Thousands of absentee ballots in Brooklyn and across the city are likely to be invalidated by the city’s Board of Elections, after many were not marked with a cancellation notice, or postmark, at post offices in the city, we reported.
- Brooklyn Relief Kitchen feeds those hit hardest by COVID-19, we reported today.
- This Sunday, July 12, a new farmers market will be opening in Williamsburg!
- A Brooklyn woman’s death during childbirth spurs renewed outcry over treatment disparities, THE CITY reported.
- Since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown started in March, more drivers are speeding on city streets, CBS reported.
- Sunset Park organization hosts vigil for families of loved ones lost to COVID-19, the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- A Brooklyn bus driver describes beating over mask rule as attacks on transit workers surge, THE CITY reported.
- “The New York Immigration Coalition lost all of its City Council funding for its ‘Key to the City’ program in the recently passed budget — nearly $1 million — thus gutting the project,” the Daily News reported.
- “Recently appointed Assistant Chief Judith Harrison is the first woman ever to run the NYPD’s Brooklyn North command, something she is keenly reminded of every time she walks into her Bushwick headquarters,” the Daily News reported.
- “Jurors for a city competition to redesign the Brooklyn Bridge walkway have chosen six finalists,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
