Coronavirus 2020

Briefing 6/15: Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Bed Stuy, Early Voting Begins & More

Zainab Iqbal|
Photo: Zainab Iqbal/Bklyner

It’s Monday! The weather is cooler today than it was last week. Remember to keep wearing your face coverings when you are around your neighbors.

  • There were 443 new positive coronavirus cases in NYC and 18 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the city.
  • Borough President Eric Adams’ office will be distributing masks and food on from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th at 715 East 105th Street (corner of Glenwood Road) with Breukelen Resident Community Council and Advocates Without Borders.
  • “Donald Trump Jr. trashed New Yorkers for turning out by the thousands for a rally to support transgender rights and Black Lives Matter amid the coronavirus pandemic,” the Daily News reported. 
  • Orthodox Jewish kids took to the streets to protest over the weekend. They want Governor Cuomo to allow sleepaway camps to reopen for the summer, NBC News reported. 
  • There’s a Black Lives Matter street mural in Bed Stuy!

  • Attorney General Tish James launched an Election Protection Hotline to troubleshoot voting during this pandemic. For more information, check it out. 
  • Early voting has begun! If you want to physically cast your ballot, make sure you wear a face covering. If you’re mailing in an absentee ballot, make sure to do it by June 23.
  • NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says the department is transitioning its anti-crime plainclothes officers to other units, News 12 reported. 
  • Funding for youth and social services shows the true priorities of the city, we reported. 
  • The Black Transgender Lives Matter rally brought 1,000s of people outside the Brooklyn Museum yesterday, we reported. 
  • Parts of Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field will reopen Saturday after closing nearly seven weeks ago to store inactive MTA buses, THE CITY reported. 
  • Last week, 23-year-old Alhassan Umar’s speech at the Barclays Center protest went viral. We spoke to him yesterday about what it means to be a Black Muslim man in this country.

