Briefing 6/15: Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Bed Stuy, Early Voting Begins & More

It’s Monday! The weather is cooler today than it was last week. Remember to keep wearing your face coverings when you are around your neighbors.

There were 443 new positive coronavirus cases in NYC and 18 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the city.

Borough President Eric Adams’ office will be distributing masks and food on from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th at 715 East 105th Street (corner of Glenwood Road) with Breukelen Resident Community Council and Advocates Without Borders.

“Donald Trump Jr. trashed New Yorkers for turning out by the thousands for a rally to support transgender rights and Black Lives Matter amid the coronavirus pandemic,” the Daily News reported.

Orthodox Jewish kids took to the streets to protest over the weekend. They want Governor Cuomo to allow sleepaway camps to reopen for the summer, NBC News reported.

There’s a Black Lives Matter street mural in Bed Stuy!