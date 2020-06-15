Briefing 6/15: Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Bed Stuy, Early Voting Begins & More

It’s Monday! The weather is cooler today than it was last week. Remember to keep wearing your face coverings when you are around your neighbors.
- There were 443 new positive coronavirus cases in NYC and 18 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the city.
- Borough President Eric Adams’ office will be distributing masks and food on from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th at 715 East 105th Street (corner of Glenwood Road) with Breukelen Resident Community Council and Advocates Without Borders.
- “Donald Trump Jr. trashed New Yorkers for turning out by the thousands for a rally to support transgender rights and Black Lives Matter amid the coronavirus pandemic,” the Daily News reported.
- Orthodox Jewish kids took to the streets to protest over the weekend. They want Governor Cuomo to allow sleepaway camps to reopen for the summer, NBC News reported.
- There’s a Black Lives Matter street mural in Bed Stuy!
The 1st #NYC #BLACKLIVESMATTER Street Mural in Bed-Stuy, #Brooklyn. Thanks @filipwolak for sharing this photo with me. Check out my story on @News12BK @News12BX: https://t.co/y3T0crtWPE pic.twitter.com/hy8kTyv2M8
— Arnold Davick (@ArnoldNYCTV) June 14, 2020
- Attorney General Tish James launched an Election Protection Hotline to troubleshoot voting during this pandemic. For more information, check it out.
- Early voting has begun! If you want to physically cast your ballot, make sure you wear a face covering. If you’re mailing in an absentee ballot, make sure to do it by June 23.
- NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says the department is transitioning its anti-crime plainclothes officers to other units, News 12 reported.
- Funding for youth and social services shows the true priorities of the city, we reported.
- The Black Transgender Lives Matter rally brought 1,000s of people outside the Brooklyn Museum yesterday, we reported.
- Parts of Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field will reopen Saturday after closing nearly seven weeks ago to store inactive MTA buses, THE CITY reported.
- Last week, 23-year-old Alhassan Umar’s speech at the Barclays Center protest went viral. We spoke to him yesterday about what it means to be a Black Muslim man in this country.
