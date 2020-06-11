Briefing 6/11: Protests Continue, Virtual Job Fair For Contact Tracers & More

It’s Thursday! I hope you enjoyed the rain today. There’s a lot happening, so let’s get right into it:

There were 394 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 435 cases from yesterday. There were 45 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 52 deaths from yesterday.

Protests are still going strong across the city. There will be a rally/march at Franklin Ave & St Johns Place at 7 p.m. There will also be a vigil at McCarren Park at 7 p.m. Tomorrow, there will be a protest following a Jummah prayer outside Barclays Center at 12:45 p.m. There will also be the People’s March Against Police Brutality outside 1 Police Plaza at 1 p.m.

“A group of Park Slopers have launched a pop-up food pantry to feed locals struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, and to help take some of the pressure off the neighborhood’s existing meal programs,” AMNY reported.

A Brooklyn boxer prepares for a fight in Vegas after fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, Pix 11 reported.

“A nurse who answered the city’s call for help against coronavirus is about to ship out after spending the last two months living on a boat in a Brooklyn marina more than 250 miles from home,” NBC NY reported.

“Sex Shops Off-Limits for Small Business PPP Loans — But One Brooklyn Store Slips In,” THE CITY reported.

A second inmate in less than a month reported dead at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported.

New York State allowed local governments to open public pools and playgrounds at their discretion while following state guidance.

Are you looking for a job? Join the Mayor’s office tomorrow from 1 – 2 p.m. for a virtual job fair for contact tracers. You must register in advance.

The NYPD is not New York City’s only police force under scrutiny over reports of misconduct, THE CITY reported.

CrossFit gym managers, patrons, and trainers have been reeling the last week following racist comments made by their CEO, George Glassman. The comments eventually prompted Glassman’s resignation from the company, as well as many gyms to de-affiliate, we reported.

Here’s what reopening NYC schools could look like this fall, according to a memo from Carranza.

Fort Hamilton streets named after confederate generals still haven’t been renamed, we reported.