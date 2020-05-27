Briefing 5/27: Funeral Homes Facing Lawsuits, NYC To Expand Free Hotel Access & More

It’s Wednesday! The weather is beautiful outside. Remember to wear a face covering and keep six feet apart when you go outside. Please stay safe! Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 728 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in NYC, slightly up compared to the 525 cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 197,351 in the City.

There were 45 new coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, down, compared to the 83 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 16,610 in NYC, with 4,752 probable deaths.

The man who broke into a doctor’s hotel room early this week as she went to Texas to visit her family, has been arrested. He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property, the Daily News reported.

“Direct service professionals in southern Brooklyn group homes received a rousing thank you from a caravan of supporters, who paraded in their cars… to show their appreciation,” AMNY reported.

Three funeral homes in Brooklyn are facing lawsuits after the remains of dozens of people were found in U-Haul trucks, NY1 reported.

A man is suing the Linden Center For Nursing and Rehabilitation for failing to protect his now-dead father from the coronavirus, the Post reported.

For those who have COVID-19 but can’t safely isolate at home, NYC is expanding free hotel access to help stop the spread. Contact your doctor or call 844-NYC-4NYC to enroll.

