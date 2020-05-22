Briefing 5/22: Field Hospital Shuts Down, Working 24 Hours Straight & Giving Back

It’s finally Friday! Sunday is Eid al-Fitr and Monday is Memorial Day. The weather is beautiful outside, so if you want to go for a walk, just remember to practice social distancing rules and wear a face covering. Here are the new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 1,111 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 466 cases from yesterday, bringing the total to 193,951 cases in the City.

There were 101 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City, compared to the 79 cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,333, with 4,753 probable deaths.

The popular restaurant BK Jani has reopened amid the pandemic after the owner recovers from the coronavirus, ABC7 News reported.

A Brooklyn field hospital shuts after $21 million construction and zero patients, THE CITY reported.

Roy Campos, a popular luxury handbag designer, is now producing hospital gowns for workers battling the coronavirus, the NY Daily News reported.

Maria Fabbricini, the front manager at the old Alba Pastry Shoppe in Bensonhurst, died from the coronavirus, NY1 reported. “She really cared for everyone. And my sister and I and our family, we knew that she was caring to everybody, but we didn’t realize it until after I posted the notice of her passing on Facebook,” her son told NY1.

Dwayne Brown, a full-time RN at the Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, worked 24 hours straight to keep patients alive, the Post reported.

Two teachers from the private St. Ann’s School are giving back to their community during the coronavirus pandemic by fundraising, organizing, and donating meals to essential workers– all while teaching virtually full-time. They call it Brooklyn Cares, we reported.