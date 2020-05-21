Briefing 5/21: Charter School Fighting For Survival & A Brooklyn Baker Dies From Coronavirus

It’s Thursday! The weather is lovely outside and the birds haven’t stopped chirping. Do go out for a walk if you are able to. Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 466 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 724 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 192,840 positive cases in the City.

There were 79 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, compared to the 94 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,232, with 4,771 probable deaths.

A Brooklyn charter school traumatized by the coronavirus is now fighting for its survival, ABC News reported.

The city checked over 150 homeless men into the Tillary Hotel “to ride out the coronavirus potentially delivering the pandemic to the doorstep of the building’s residential units,” the NY Post reported.

Conrad Ifill, a Caribbean Baker in Brooklyn, died from the coronavirus. He was 81 and was “a fixture in central Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean neighborhood, known for his generosity and his nine rum fruit cake,” the NY Times reported.

The city will soon be delivering 1.5 million meals a day, the Mayor announced this morning.

DDT, a Park Slope bar, has reopened. “We’re not going anywhere,” they told us.

“Every public school student in New York City will soon receive more than $400 to help pay for food while school buildings are shut down, regardless of family income,” we published.