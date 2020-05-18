Briefing 5/18: Separation Circles In Domino Park, Pop-Up Food Banks & Virtual Graduations

Happy Monday! It’s a bit cloudy outside but the birds are chirping and the weather is nice enough for a walk (by social distancing, of course). Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 665 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 1,377 cases from yesterday, bringing the total to 191,073 cases in the City. The total number of hospitalizations has gone up to 50,217 in NYC.

As for deaths, there were 95 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, compared to the 132 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,983 in the City.

Data by zip code of residence have just been released. You can view them here, per deaths and positive cases.

A yeshiva on Madison Street, near Ralph Avenue, was found operating with at least 60 students inside the building, despite the mandated online learning rules, Pix11 reported.

Borough President Eric Adams has made his downtown office his home. “The President has Air Force One,” he told the Daily News. “And I’ve got 209 Joralemon Street.”

Dr. James A. Mahoney worked the intensive care unit shifts at the University Hospital of Brooklyn. He died from the coronavirus. “As a young black man, I looked at this guy and said to myself, ‘Twenty years from now I want to be like him,’” Latif A. Salam told the NY Times. “When a black medical student, a black resident sees him, he sees a hero. Someone that you can be one day. He’s our Jay-Z.”

Domino Park now has separation circles to help people maintain social distancing rules, NBC News reported.

On Friday, the Barclays Center held a pop-up food bank, ABC7 reported.

A national virtual graduation ceremony was held on Saturday to celebrate graduates from historically black colleges and universities, including Brooklyn’s very own Medgar Evers College. Former President Barack Obama was one of the main speakers, we reported.

Neighbors made over 1,500 masks for essential workers, we reported this morning.