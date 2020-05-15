Briefing 5/15: PAUSE Extended To May 28, Emotional Support Hotline & City Council Hearings Next Week

It’s finally Friday! We hope you have a wonderful, relaxing weekend. In the meantime, here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 1,555 new confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 1,087 cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 187,848 in the City. In Brooklyn, there were 457 new confirmed cases, compared to the 328 cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the borough to 51,131.

The total number of hospitalizations has gone up to 49,580. As for deaths, there were 73 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 116 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in the City to 15,422, with 5,054 probable deaths. In Brooklyn, the number of deaths has gone up to 4,705.

Mara Gay, a member of the NY Times Editorial Board and a Brooklyn resident, is recovering from the coronavirus. She wrote about being young and getting sick.

“A group of New York elected leaders accused officials running a Brooklyn federal jail of trying to pull the wool over their eyes about the number of inmates with coronavirus,” the Daily News reported.

Some regions in NY are bringing to reopen. NYC is not one of them. NY on PAUSE is extended to May 28 for regions that don’t begin reopening today, Governor Cuomo announced.

If you need emotional support, you are not alone. Call the New York State Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314.

The NYC Council is having a hearing on the NYPD’s enforcement of social distancing next week on May 22.

The NYC Council is having a hearing on the City’s cooling needs on May 26.

The coronavirus sends public housing-zone residents to hospitals at unusually high rates, THE CITY reported.

The Mayor announced air conditioners and Gatorade to keep struggling New Yorkers cool, we reported.

The annual Avenue C Plaza iftar went virtual for the first time. It’s all about keeping the community close, we reported.

And – last but not least – we have some incredible neighbors at 570 Westminster Road.