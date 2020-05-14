Briefing 5/14: Opera Performances, Drag Racing & More Arrests

It’s Thursday! The sun is shining and we have some new numbers for you as of this afternoon:

There were 1,087 new confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 887 cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 186,293 in the City. In Brooklyn, there were 328 new confirmed cases, compared to the 267 cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 50,674 in the borough.

The total number of hospitalizations has gone up to 49,516 in NYC. As for deaths, there were 116 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City, compared to the 132 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths to 15,349, with 5,057 probable deaths. In Brooklyn, the number of deaths has gone up to 4,676.

Every night on Hicks Street in Brooklyn Heights, just before the front line workers are applauded at 7 p.m., there’s an intimate opera performance by a longtime resident and teacher, ABC7 reported.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio signaled he would reevaluate the NYPD’s approach to social distancing enforcement, following another viral video showing officers violently arresting a woman who was not wearing a mask inside a Brooklyn subway station,” Gothamist reported.

Michelle Carrera and her team of volunteers at Chilis on Wheels are delivering free vegan groceries and meals, the Daily News reported.

The NY Post profiled Lucy Fortune at the Met fresh supermarket in Bushwick about how she survived the coronavirus.

Drag racers have been speeding on empty Bay Ridge streets. “There are people who think the streets are a video game. “Because the streets are so quiet, there’s no one on the road except for these people who are driving like lunatics,” Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan told NY1. “And it’s scary.”

WhatToOrder data shows small restaurants stayed open as larger ones closed up shop, we reported.

PPP and additional funding dominate small business town hall in Southern Brooklyn, we reported this afternoon.

A Bay Ridge couple has been photographing community heroes giving back during the coronavirus pandemic. Have you read our story yet?