Briefing 4/7: World Health Day, Another Massive Funeral, Social Distancing Fine Increased

Another day, another briefing. There’s still a coronavirus pandemic, so please continue staying indoors. Today is World Health Day, a day to honor our healthcare workers. Let’s thank them for all they have done. They are truly our heroes.

As of 5:30 p.m. yesterday, the total number of confirmed cases in NYC is 68,776. In Brooklyn, that number is now 18,434. The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the City is 2,738.

There’s a possibility that the outbreak could be slowing down. At a press conference yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the death and hospitalization rates have started to stabilize. “We get reckless,” Cuomo said, “you will see these numbers go up again,” the Times reported.

A crewmember of the USNS Comfort has tested positive for the virus and has been isolated from patients and other crew members.”There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients. The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board,” a Navy spokesperson told CNN.

A massive funeral was held on Sunday night Hewes Street near Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg for Rabbi Tzvi Hirsh Meislish, who had died from the coronavirus. Sidewalks and the streets were crowded with funeral-goers, despite the State’s social distancing rules order, the Post reported.

The First Responders Fund assists COVID-19 health care workers and first responders with expenses and costs, including child care. To donate, click here.

The NYC Human Resources Administration’s recertification waiver request has been granted from the state, which means New Yorkers who would normally need to recertify their SNAP/Food Stamps or Cash Assistance DO NOT need to do so right now. Recertifications are postponed until further notice.

Cuomo is increasing the maximum fine for violations of state-mandated social distancing rules from $500 to $1,000.

The coronavirus has changed the “way we internet,” the NY Times writes.

Last week, the City Line Ozone Park Civilian Patrol (COPCP) partnered up with the Islamic Society and Muslim Women’s Educational Initiative at Brooklyn College (ISO/MWEI) to help create 400 pantry boxes for those in need, we reported.

Here’s how one independent bakery is holding it together — and giving back, we reported yesterday. “My business has changed forever probably,” she said. “But we’re healthy, and I have a roof over my head and food and a little money in the bank, and that’s all I could ever need, you know?”